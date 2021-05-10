Nevada County police blotter: Man walking around with bat, acting ’unpredictable’

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

2:16 a.m. — A caller near Yuba Ridge Drive and Jones Bar Road reported seeing the shadow of a woman who trespassed on her deck still in her yard. The caller said the woman did not know how to get back to the road and requested she be moved along.

4:58 a.m. — A caller on Alexandria Way, between Lawrence and Norlene ways, reported a renter of hers living in the same residence as violating a restraining order they have.

8:13 a.m. — A caller near Hirschdale Road and Interstate 80 reported a brown bear hit by a car near the center divider.

8:14 a.m. — A caller near Spring Ranches Road, between Rose of Sharon and Hiddent Court, reported two dogs killed two sheep the previous night.

5:37 p.m. — A caller near Alioto Drive, between Angelina and Lawrence drives, reported losing $1,000 in a rental scam.

Saturday

11:08 a.m. — A caller near the Nevada County Fairgrounds and McCourtney Road reported a male walking around with a bat around other campers, acting “unpredictable.”

6:24 p.m. — A caller near Wolf Road, between Combie Road and Jennifer Drive, reported a transient male lying in the parking lot with trash strewn around him.

9:25 p.m. — A caller near Skipper Cove reported he and a friend were stranded in a 17-foot red speed boat that had broken down.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:23 p.m. — A caller near Zion Street and Searls Avenue reported a woman screaming as if she was being harmed by a vehicle.

Saturday

Midnight — A nurse on West Broad Street, between Chief Kelly Drive and Spring Street, reported an inebriated patient with brain bleeding escaped from the emergency room. The nurse requested the police retrieve the patient as he required the attention of a neurosurgeon.

12:08 a.m. — A 911 caller on Gold Flat Road, between Pine Woods and Sneath Clay roads, reported hearing a confrontation involving a dog getting “sic’d” on someone.

7:05 a.m. — A caller near Sugar Loaf Mountain Road and Coyote Street reported one of two transients camped out with an expired vehicle registration. The caller than called back to report the transients were smoking meth.

6:51 p.m. — A caller near Hollow Way and Bost Avenue reported a female camped outside the church who said the bishop gave her permission. The reporting party “confirmed that was not true” with the police.

— Rebecca O’Neil