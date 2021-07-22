Nevada County police blotter: Man uses ax to break into ex-wife’s residence and retrieve belongings
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
5:42 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported the theft of some fuel from a business vehicle.
12:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported hearing three gunshots in the area. It was not clear where the gunshots had come from.
1:58 p.m. — A caller near Forest Glade Circle and West Main Street reported a man in a white mobile home who was apparently flashing people in the area.
4:19 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man who was allegedly doing drugs in his car in a parking lot. Police contacted the accused individual and arrested him for a parole violation as well as being in possession of controlled substances.
7:25 p.m. — A caller from a towing company on the 600 block of East Main Street reported that a man had intentionally thrown an unspecified liquid onto one of their drivers. Police were unable to locate the individual.
9:59 p.m. — A woman calling from the 200 block of Bank Street reported a suspicious hooded man who was following her and then later seen creeping around her house.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
1:01 p.m. — A woman calling from Patricia Way, near Troy Court and Aileen Way, reported a heated altercation between her son and a repair man who had come to the residence. The mother said that her son was under the influence of drugs and also had some mental health issues.
3:56 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Seven Cedars Drive, reported that her ex-husband had broken into the residence by cutting off the locks on a gate and breaking through a garage door with an ax. The ex-husband apparently claimed that he was just trying to retrieve property from his old residence. The woman declined to press charges for the break-in.
5:45 p.m. — A caller from Lakewood Lane, near Donner Oaks Road, reported that a purse had been stolen from her vehicle.
7:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Sun Ridge Court, reported seeing a man aggressively force a woman, who was crying, into his vehicle. The vehicle was described only as a white pickup truck, and sheriff’s deputies were unable to locate the truck to follow up on the report.
10:07 p.m. — A caller from Fairy Ring Mushroom Court reported overhearing a heated altercation that appeared to have ended with someone getting chased and possibly beaten violently. Both individuals involved in the apparent altercation left before sheriff’s deputies arrived.
— Stephen Wyer
