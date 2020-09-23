Nevada County police blotter: Man tries to run into caller because of political sticker

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

1:48 a.m. — A caller near South Auburn and Race streets reported a man set off a firecracker. The caller spoke with him, and he seemed excited about setting off more.

8:23 a.m. — A 911 caller reported finding a “human head” under the bridge in the water between Allison Ranch and McCourtney roads.

11:57 a.m. — A man outside of the Safeway on Sutton Way reported that the driver of a large, dark gray pickup truck tried to run into him and then made an obscene gesture for having a “Biden” sticker.

12:03 p.m. — A caller in the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a man screaming obscenities. The caller thought the situation could become physical.

12:12 p.m. — A caller on Rhode Island Street reported someone was outside the bathroom window saying, “Come here, kid. Come here.” Another person was on the caller’s front porch. Both left, though the caller found one of their shirts on the front porch the following morning.

4:58 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a transient holding a cardboard sign and panhandling. A caller at 5:06 p.m. reported a panhandler at Brunswick Road and the Highway 49 ramp.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

7:23 a.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road, near Covert Way, reported the theft of gold concentrate from their mine. Suspects arrived on quads and stole several thousand dollars worth of gold.

10:28 a.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near School Street, reported that he was standing at the back of a vehicle, talking to someone, when the other person got in the vehicle and tried to back over the caller.

1:47 p.m. — A caller on Lawrence Way, near David Way, reported that his ex-girlfriend arrived, hit him in the face and scratched him with her nails. The caller wanted to press charges.

5:14 p.m. — A man who was just released from custody was arrested outside of a Freeman Lane business, between West McKnight Way and Taylorville Road, after being served an emergency protection order.

8:45 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway reported that a 15-year-old girl was assaulted by several adults as the girl tried to retrieve some items. The suspects had a machete, Taser and claimed to have a gun.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:34 p.m. — a housekeeper found a handgun inside a suitcase left outside near Nevada and Broad Streets.

— Rebecca O’Neil

and Alan Riquelmy