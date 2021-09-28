Nevada County police blotter: Man tried to drive drunk, arrested for disorderly conduct

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Mercury Drive reported a loose German shepherd that was foaming at the mouth and looked dangerous. The caller was able to pacify the dog with treats and a police report was filed in the incident.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Bitney Springs Road, said that she was wanted on active police warrants and requested assistance in turning herself in to authorities.

Monday

2:43 a.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported that he believed that someone was trying to break into his house.





3:34 a.m. — A caller near Highway 20 and Red Lane reported a suspicious vehicle sitting at a street corner with its headlights on for several hours.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Church Street reported that his vehicle, described as a gray 1993 Honda Accord, had been stolen overnight.

4:31 p.m. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after staff at a business on Argall Way, near Searls Avenue, reported that the man was behaving aggressively toward staff. Apparently, an employee had withheld the man’s car keys after he tried to drive away from the business while intoxicated, leading to the aggressive confrontation.

6:57 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street filed a police report after reporting that some bikes had been stolen from the area.

8:41 p.m. — A caller from a store on Zion Street reported a woman who was sitting on a bench screaming loudly and gesticulating.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from a business on Union Street, near Commercial Street, reported a man who was allegedly throwing items at the business and threatening to kill people.

— Stephen Wyer