Nevada County police blotter: Man tips police off about drug dealers after his father overdoses on fentanyl

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

1:44 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man selling fentanyl out of his car near a convenience store.

7:48 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported that a woman had approached one of the caller’s coworkers and claimed that she had been abducted and needed help.

11:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Glenbrook Drive reported that someone had tried to break into his neighbor’s vacant residence. The caller asked for police to come to the residence so that he could show them where the attempted break in occurred.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

12:49 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Missouri Bar Road reported that her ex-boyfriend was on his way to her house with a firearm. The caller advised that she had a restraining order against the ex-boyfriend and that she was afraid to leave her house.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from Marys Drive reported that a man close by was selling heroin out of his house.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road, near Jasper Lane and Empire Star Mine Road, reported that his car had been stolen out of his locked garage. The vehicle was described as a 1998 red Toyota Tacoma. It was later discovered and returned to the owner by police. No one was arrested in connection with the vehicle’s disappearance.

1:27 p.m. — A caller near Greenhorn and Brunswick roads reported hearing a series of explosions for several minutes. The caller did not know what the source of the explosions was, and said that they did not see or smell any smoke in the area.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue, near Stanley Way, reported that her sister was trespassing on her property and causing a disturbance. The caller stated that the sister had been evicted in the past and was not allowed on the premises anymore.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from a building on Hirschdale Road, near Interstate 80 and Glenshire Drive, asked police to come and check the building for squatters. The caller said that an employee at the location had seen several people who seemed to have taken up residency in the building.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way, near David and Alice ways, reported that his father had overdosed on fentanyl. The caller also provided the names of the individuals whom he claimed had given his father the fentanyl. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and it was not clear what the condition of the man’s father was at the time.

9:15 p.m. — A caller near Scotts Flat reported a driver who appeared to be driving under the influence. The driver’s vehicle was described as a red Nissan Altima, and the man operating the vehicle was described as an older white male with missing teeth.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

7:26 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Highway 20, reported a ladder in the middle of the road. Another caller confirmed seeing a ladder in the middle of oncoming traffic and added that there also appeared to be sheet metal and other debris in the roadway as well.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Church Street, near Main and Pine streets, reported that a woman who the caller has had ongoing issues with was blocking access to his apartment. The caller stated that this had occurred before, and that on a previous occasion when he had asked the woman to move, she had thrown feces at him.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near Main and North Pine streets, said that another vehicle had tried to run his car off the road. The caller described the other vehicle as a blue Subaru Forester and said that the incident was a possible restraining order violation, in relation to a previous history between the two individuals.

— Stephen Wyer