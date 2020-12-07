Nevada County police blotter: Man thrown from moving car
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
6:17 a.m. — A caller on Rattlesnake Road and Highland Drive wrangled three large, white, livestock guard dogs into her car that were loose on the road. A report was taken.
9:59 a.m. — A caller on Foxtail and Sun Forest drives reported their garage door was damaged and believes someone tried to break in.
12:05 p.m. — A caller on Boulder Street and Wood Reed Court reported money was stolen from his house. A report was taken.
12:51 p.m. — A man was arrested for violating a restraining order after a caller on Piper Lane and Kneebone Court reported the restrained party was just released from jail and was on their property.
Saturday
12:04 a.m. — A caller attempted to report fraud by PG&E for diversion of funds. The caller was told it is not the Sheriff’s Office issue.
10:44 a.m. — A caller on Alta Sierra and Lower Circle Drives reported vehicles and houses on their street were egged last night.
11:38 a.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready and Highway 20 reported a man was pushed from a moving vehicle by two others.
12:57 p.m. — A caller on Woolman Lane and Jones Bar Road reported hearing a mountain lion in the area for the past week.
1:09 p.m. — A caller on Gracie Trail reported her car was stolen in the morning.
1:29 p.m. — A caller on Indian Springs and Long Valley Roads reported mail theft.
1:49 p.m. — A caller on Truckee Tahoe Airport Road reported he was hit with a bottle that someone threw out of their moving vehicle.
3:11 p.m. — A caller on Wolf Drive and Waterfall Lane reported they were having issues with gas lighting.
4:36 p.m. — A woman was arrested on an out-of-county warrant for criminal conspiracy after a caller on Clovis Road and Ladino Avenue reported she may have been living in a boat for the last few days.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
1:46p.m. — A caller on Highway 49 and West Broad Street reported a driver was swerving all over the road and nearly collided head-on with traffic. The car was unable to be located.
Saturday
10:45 a.m. — A caller on Banner Lava Cap Road and Zion Street reported a man putting up a gate in an alley behind their property, blocking the easement.
10:01 p.m. — A caller on Spring and Bennett Streets reported their roommate threatened her. The parties were separated.
– John Orona
