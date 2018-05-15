Nevada County Police Blotter: Man threatened with can of bear spray

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:07 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a person who shoplifts frequently was in the store. The caller said there were photos and was asking for help with identification.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported someone across the street watching the caller's residence. The caller believed he was trespassing and stalking the caller.

11:02 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 400 block of East Main Street. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two probation violations.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported a picketer in front of his business threw him to the ground. The caller was inside the store and it was locked. The person was picketing the store because his phone was stolen the previous year.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a transient man passed out behind a shop with a lot of trash around him.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported an abandoned vehicle. The caller said the owner lived up the street and moved it a little every time it got tagged. Contact was made with the owner, who said the vehicle is moved two or three times a week and there was not sign of using the street for storage.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported three men just dine and dashed.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man beating up his dog and got into a fight with another person.

Nevada City Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:20 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported a friend that owns a place was going back tonight to get his tractor. The caller was concerned because squatters frequent the house and usually have weapons on them.

2:30 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and Highway 49 reported a half naked woman walking down the road.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported receiving a call from his friend who received threats of someone wanting to kill them with an assault rifle.

3 p.m. — A caller from Kearney Court reported a man threatened the caller's friend and brandished a can of bear spray.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from Quincy Lane reported an intruder. The caller said he had weapons on the second floor but the intruder didn't have weapons. The caller said the intruder was the caretaker's live-in boyfriend. The call was found to be unfounded.

6:35 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported her daughter was across the street swinging an ax. The caller said juveniles were throwing rocks at a shed.

8 p.m. — A caller from Saint Helena Drive reported a neighbor blocked the driveway with his vehicle. The parties were in a fight and separated. The caller called back saying the neighbor moved the vehicle after the caller blared his car horn.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11:23 a.m. — A caller near the corner of South Pine Street and Broad Street reported a woman screaming that appeared to be drunk or on drugs.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Silva Avenue reported a man in her yard trying to herd geese. The people were found to be attempting to relocate geese.

— Ross Maak