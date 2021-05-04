Nevada County police blotter: Man stabbed in the face with screwdriver

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

1:17 a.m. — A caller from an apartment complex in the 300 block of Mill Street reported that there was a woman outside the complex screaming racial slurs toward someone living on the second floor.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported seeing a mother physically beating her 12-year-old daughter in the parking lot. The mother and daughter left in a black SUV a short time later.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported seeing a man with a firearm in his vehicle. The caller said that the man slowed down alongside the caller’s car and made a shooting gesture toward him before driving off. The incident occurred several days ago, but that he was advised by his lawyer to contact the police.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Gilmore Way reported a man using drugs and causing a disturbance. The man was reportedly stumbling, dancing, and yelling, and was taken into custody when police arrived. He was booked on multiple charges, including being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating the terms of his parole.

7:44 p.m. — A woman calling from a business on the 600 block of Sutton Way reported that a man was trying to get into her vehicle. The caller said that the man was huffing compressed air and was talking to himself. The woman added that she didn’t feel comfortable getting out of her car while he was in the area. The man was later contacted by police and arrested for multiple charges.

8:04 p.m. — A caller from a business parking lot on the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man looking into people’s vehicles and trying to open car doors. The man was described as a white male with brown curly hair, wearing a brown T-shirt and blue jeans.

8:16 p.m. — A caller near Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a road rage incident between the occupants of two vehicles, with one reportedly telling the other individual “I’ll shoot you.” The caller said that they did not see any firearms displayed.

8:28 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Highlands Court reported a van swerving all over the road that nearly collided with another vehicle. Police later made contact with the driver, who was intoxicated but not driving at the time, and advised him as to laws against driving under the influence.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

10:33 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Table Meadow Road, near Ramada Way, reported that his 16-year-old son had stabbed him in the face with a screwdriver. The caller asked police to come as he was afraid that the son would also assault the caller’s wife, who was coming home soon. Sheriff’s deputies later arrived and took the juvenile into custody, records show.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a possible case of animal abuse involving a young husky mix. The caller said that the dog is tied to a tree constantly and has almost strangled itself multiple times with the rope, and reported seeing feces surrounding the area where the dog is kept. The caller added that the dog is constantly “mistreated” by the owners.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Ladino Avenue, reported that a former employee of his had stolen several items from his business after being fired from the job.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Washington Road, near Alpha and Public roads, reported that there were several squatters living in his house, and that he wanted them removed.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Selby Lane, near Lake Vera Purdon and Rabb roads, reported finding skeletal remains on his property. The caller said that the remains looked like they could be either human or those of a bear in his opinion.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Church Street, near Main and North Pine streets, reported that a man had threatened him while the caller was sitting in his vehicle. The caller described the subject as a black male with long dreads, wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Zion and Sacramento streets reported a male transient walking down the street with his pants falling off and nothing underneath. Police responded but were unable to locate the individual.

— Stephen Wyer