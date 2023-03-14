Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:44 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a young female came and knocked on his door and asked to come in. The caller declined because he did not know the female, and she went out and got into his truck and was just sitting there. The caller requested a check on her.
7:40 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street at Dorsey Drive reported the traffic light was out.
9:07 a.m. – A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported the roadway was flooding, possibly from the creek.
11:19 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported the theft of an employee’s bicycle from the property. The caller was able to get camera footage of the theft and was requesting personal contact.
1:16 p.m. – A subject requested lobby contact in the police department, as he was the subject reported missing and wanted to make contact to prove he was alive and well.
3:06 p.m. – A caller from Leduc Street reported all of his belongings were thrown out in front of the residence and the caller was “all torn up.” The subject who was there was a girlfriend of a roommate, and she threw all of his belongings from the living room outside of the residence and made a mess. The caller advised she was “hammered drunk.”
9:19 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a vehicle revving its engine. The caller thought the vehicle might be stuck or its occupants might be stealing something.
9:21 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a female passed out in a vehicle parked in front of the business. The caller thought the female might be intoxicated. An arrest was made.
11:03 p.m. – A caller from Arden Court requested a welfare check on herself due to her neck hurting, but the caller refused medical attention.
Nevada City Police Department
5:49 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road was unintelligible, requesting law enforcement with a smoke alarm heard loudly in the background. The caller was unsure of the address. Per CalFire, there was no smoke or fire.
1:16 p.m. – A caller from York Street reported a group of subjects in the parking lot, possibly transients, who were hanging out by the public restrooms and harassing passersby. The caller didn’t know the names of anyone at the house. On callback, the caller stated he no longer heard any fighting; he heard “get in the car” and the car left.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
1:08 a.m. – A caller from Meadow View Way reported more than 10 people were outside messing with his well and beating on his car. They were also carrying small children. They had been there for the past two hours and looking in the windows. The caller said they were all smiling. The caller also said he called about this a couple hours prior, but deputies didn’t believe him. An area check was made and there was nobody outside in the area. Both the caller and his wife were smoking marijuana, and likely hallucinating.
7:37 a.m. – A caller from Hirschdale Road reported a male subject who was trying to make a u-turn with a trailer and was now blocking the roadway.
8:25 a.m. – A caller from Jeffery Pine Drive reported a member went up to his shop trying to tell him how to do his job. The subject then threatened to blow the caller’s head off. No weapons were seen. The subject was still in the shop talking to another employee.
9:25 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a vehicle on the property with heavy machine equipment that should not be there. The caller was the property owner and the renter is the one who had the company come out. They were using heavy equipment over the septic tank. The caller requested assistance from law enforcement before talking with the renter, to whom he had already served an eviction.
11:19 a.m. – A caller from Louis Road reported finding an injured duck in his wood pile and was asking for assistance.
12:18 p.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported there was a trespasser on his property that showed up and walked through the home without a sheriff. The caller stated the subject was standing in his kitchen. The subject had previously requested standby to pick up belongings as he had been staying at the residence.
1:59 p.m. – A caller from Collier Road requested a welfare check on goats, turkeys, chickens, and dogs.
3:45 p.m. – A caller from Waterfall Lane reported his ex stole one of his friends’ vehicles that morning. The caller watched her take it. The caller stated the subject came into the house and took the keys.
7:59 p.m. – A caller from Quiet Way reported a group of people hear yelling and screaming. Per the caller, it was physical.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
10:45 a.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported his vehicle was stolen in Oakland earlier in the month and had since been recovered but the gun he had in the vehicle was stolen. The caller was told by Oakland Police Department to report the theft to local authorities.
11:12 a.m. – A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported a transient spray-painting a cart hot pink. The paint was getting on the wall and the sidewalk.
11:33 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street requested assistance in regards to cars refusing to stop for her every time she uses the crosswalk.
4:15 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject kept going into the business and walking around with a backpack on. The caller stated the subject was making employees very nervous.
5:47 p.m. – A caller from Doris Drive requested vehicles be given tickets in the safe turn-out spot on North Church Street. The caller also requested vehicles be towed that have been parked there for long periods of time. The caller added that someone was living in an RV parked on a public street. There was an extension cord running across the public roadway and it was raining. A second caller called in the extension cord going from a residence to an RV across the way.
7:31 p.m. – A caller from Joyce Drive reported some “odd-looking people,” a group of about two to four people with flashlights.
8:52 p.m. – A caller from Cyprus Hill Drive reported having ongoing issues with rocks and eggs being thrown at their house.
9:21 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a male blocking her in from leaving. The caller said she didn’t know who the male was, and thought he was possibly upset about not having any parking spots at the complex. The male was heard arguing with the caller in the background.
Nevada City Police Department
10:16 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a vehicle parked and sticking out and blocking the parking lot.
2:00 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported several homeless subjects sitting on the steps and in the planters, bothering customers.
9:11 p.m. – A caller from North Pine Street reported a Toyota Highlander parked in their driveway. There was no occupant and the caller had no idea who it belonged to.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:22 a.m. – A caller from Valley Drive reported a male wearing all black, smashing a television on the caller’s front porch.
11:11 a.m. – A caller from Nugget Street reported some tree guys tore out a property marker and a log was dumped on his property. The caller was upset with a private company restoring power to a neighbor.
11:44 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20 had questions about the state of emergency and her power still being out. The caller was advised several times to contact PG&E, Office of Emergency Services, or administration if she had a complaint on Monday. The caller refused and wanted to speak with law enforcement again.
2:38 p.m. – A caller from Tensy Lane reported she had been trying to get out for 14 days. The caller advised the subject was originally blocking her driveway with a vehicle and now the subject had plowed a wall into his driveway so the caller couldn’t go out. The caller advised the subject did it on purpose.
4:06 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road requested a welfare check on his chickens. The caller was out of town and his neighbors advised him the chicken coop collapsed.
7:27 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 at Penn Valley Drive reported a traffic light that wasn’t working.
8:35 p.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road reported a vehicle sitting out in front of the fire department honking. The caller thought the person needed the fire department for an unknown reason.
11:20 p.m. – A caller from Hell’s Half Acre reported a female who was asked to leave the caller’s tent and would not.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
5:01 a.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a subject went in and stuffed a bottle of water or Gatorade down his pants and walked out while laughing. The caller thought the subject may still be somewhere on the property.
11:42 a.m. – A caller from Hughes Road reported a transient pushing a large cart, jumping in front of vehicles and yelling at them. The caller said the subject is well known and normally they wouldn’t call but it is getting out of hand.
3:25 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a transient male drinking alcohol near the building and another transient walking around and yelling.
5:43 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject in the building who had been there for over an hour and was yelling and being loud.
7:24 p.m. – An uncooperative caller from Sutton Way reported a disturbance with music coming from an apartment. The caller advised it was not outside of ordinance hours, and advised someone needed to do something about it.
—Jennifer Nobles
Nevada City Police Department
9:35 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a female walking around stating she needed help. The caller was unsure what kind of help she needed but stated that it seemed like a nightly occurrence for the female.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
11:13 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a guest in the hotel left two dogs outside in the rain. The caller advised that the housekeeper tried to talk with the customer who stated she wanted the dogs to die and they were useless. The caller advised the customer was very aggressive.
12:07 p.m. – A caller from Granholm Lane reported she was punched in the face three times.
1:58 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported driving by a pickup with a male inside who had blood running down his forehead.
2:28 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a plow created a barrier in front of her driveway and she couldn’t leave.
9:07 p.m. – A caller from Greenpeace Lane reported hearing approximately seven to eight shots. Per the caller, the shots came from the direction of Rollins Lake. The caller advised she knows what gunshots sound like and these had to be a machine gun.