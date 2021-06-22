Nevada County police blotter: Man shows up at ex’s house drunk, bites her son

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

4:45 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported that someone had broken into his house and stolen several items.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Linden Avenue reported a man who was behaving aggressively and refusing to leave his residence.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported that someone was trespassing on their property, and that they wanted to press charges against this person. The caller mentioned that they had had an ongoing issue with this person trespassing.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man who was behaving aggressively, yelling and screaming at people outside of the business.





9:29 p.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 300 block of Sutton Way reported that his dirt bike had been stolen.

10:16 p.m. — A caller from a residence on the 300 block of Sutton Way reported that his mother was screaming at his father due to the father’s playing of video games, and the confrontation later apparently may have become physical. A police report was issued regarding the incident.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

9:12 a.m. — A caller from Quarterhouse Drive, near Wolf Road and Cricket Drive, reported that her mailbox had been broken into and that her mail had been stolen.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Oro Valley Road, near Rodeo Flat Road, reported losing close to $3,500 from fraud. A police report of the incident was taken.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive, near Nugget Lane and Oak Street, reported receiving possibly multiple threatening phone calls from an unknown subject, including one call where the subject stated, “I will come to your house and hurt you.”

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive, near Kingsbury Greens Lane, reported that her daughter had been assaulted at a party a few days prior.

6:53 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Vista Avenue reported that her ex had showed up at her residence, drunk, and was threatening her, and later apparently bit one of her sons in the neck after an altercation between the ex and the woman’s children. No medical attention was needed for the son, and the family declined to press charges against the man.

11:56 p.m. — A caller from Smith Road reported seeing a large bear heading south on the road that the caller thinks may have attacked a dog nearby. The caller reportedly could hear the dog crying in pain.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

11:24 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near York Street, reported to police that they had overheard a man who seemed intoxicated making statements about a possible murder to a bus driver.

— Stephen Wyer