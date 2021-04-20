Nevada County police blotter: Man scares off thieves by saying he had firearm
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:59 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported that he was the victim of a hit-and-run and that his vehicle had been damaged.
8:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported that the front cover light had been stolen off her vehicle.
9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a group of transients in a white van who the caller said were playing music loudly and causing a disturbance.
11:42 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported that their wallet had been stolen two days previously.
3:24 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a suspicious vehicle that followed the caller after a hostile exchange that occurred between the two vehicles on the road. The caller added that the other vehicle, described as a lifted black GMC or Chevrolet, later followed the caller to a parking lot, where the driver got out and proceeded to take pictures of the caller’s vehicle.
8:18 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Ocean Avenue reported a house nearby where the caller said she suspects the residents are engaged in illegal activity related to narcotics.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
12:17 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Wolf Road, near Cameo Drive, reported a homeless man trespassing on the caller’s property. The caller added the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
4:56 p.m. — A caller from a house on Outpost Court reported his neighbor for repeatedly shooting his firearm near the caller’s property line.
7:02 p.m. — A caller from Barbwire Lane reported a physical assault occurring at a neighbor’s residence. The caller added that they had seen a woman at the residence with a black eye.
11:14 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Rock Creek Road and North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a domestic disturbance involving a man whom the caller said was throwing her belongings out of their car. She added that the man appeared to be having a mental breakdown.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
9:46 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Church Street, near Commercial Street, reported that multiple individuals had broken into his home. The man said that he had scared them off by stating he had a gun. He added that he was unsure whether anything had been taken from his residence.
12:36 p.m. — A caller near Coyote and Court streets reported a woman who had tried to break into a truck and then started walking toward a nearby school, scaring parents and acting aggressively.
— Stephen Wyer
