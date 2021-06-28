Nevada County police blotter: Man says new roommate shows up, beats him, leaves with stolen items

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

5:10 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported that he heard a woman yelling that she was being sexually assaulted. The caller added that he heard a male voice mentioning a firearm as well in the same vicinity.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Race Street reported a vehicle theft that had apparently occurred the previous night. The vehicle was described as a green two-door 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported that their vehicle had been broken into the previous night, with someone having gone through the vehicle and the car’s stereo system. A police report was taken of the incident.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported that a man had been pounding on his door and had later informed the caller that he had just been physically assaulted.





7:44 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported that a homeless woman had been suspiciously going through a red Mazda SUV that did not belong to her. The caller said that the homeless woman later got into the car, though it was not clear if she drove away with it.

8:24 p.m. — A caller in front of a convenience store on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a homeless man who was yelling at someone and brandishing a knife.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

7:12 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Dog Bar Road reported that they had seen a woman screaming at another man, hitting him with a dog leash, and throwing rocks at him. The man was apparently attempting to ignore the woman and walking away from her.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported that their car had been stolen. The vehicle was described as a 2019 Ford 350 Super Duty.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive, near Nathan Way, reported an ongoing issue with a male repeatedly trespassing on their property.

7:28 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive, near Francis and Lower Circle drives, said that herself and her daughter had been threatened by someone over a dispute related to the sale of some electronics. The woman claimed that the other party in the sale, who was upset, had left a note at her house saying “return the money or suffer the consequences.”

9:08 p.m. — A man calling from Big Spring Drive, from Williwaw Run and Long Ravine Road, reported that he had been physically assaulted on his own property. The man said that a roommate who was supposed to move in to the residence with him yesterday had arrived, beaten him, and then left with a woman who had stolen the caller’s phone and some other items. The two had apparently left in a black Nissan pickup, according to a description.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road, near Dakota Court, reported that her landlord had hit her son in the face after a heated argument over the landlord shutting off their power.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

10:10 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a man who was screaming and yelling in front of a business. The man was described as wearing all dark clothing, with his pants ripped, exposing his rear.

9:35 p.m. — A man was arrested on Nimrod Street after a caller told police that the man was honking his horn and screaming at people in the area. When police contacted the man, he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and was subsequently booked on multiple charges.

— Stephen Wyer