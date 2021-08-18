Nevada County police blotter: Man says neighbor woke him up screaming, calling him a ‘pedophile’
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
9:06 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Running Horse Road, near Carnelian Court, requested that his neighbor be prosecuted for violating a restraining order. Apparently the neighbor had woken up the caller the previous night, screaming at him and calling him a “pedophile.”
3:20 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Old Coach Way, near Cactus Lane, reported that her mother was being physically abusive toward her.
4:39 p.m. — A caller from Shebley Road, near Shadow Pines Drive, reported illegal narcotics activity in a nearby residence.
4:49 p.m. — A man was arrested at a residence on Sugar Pine Court, near Wolf Hollow Road, after a homeowner there told police that the man was intoxicated and trespassing.
8:02 p.m. — A caller from a youth mental health care facility near Reader Ranch Road reported that a juvenile had left the facility and was missing. A police report was taken of the incident.
— Stephen Wyer
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County police blotter: Man says neighbor woke him up screaming, calling him a ‘pedophile’
9:06 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Running Horse Road, near Carnelian Court, requested that his neighbor be prosecuted for violating a restraining order. Apparently the neighbor had woken up the caller the…