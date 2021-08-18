Nevada County police blotter: Man says neighbor woke him up screaming, calling him a ‘pedophile’

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

9:06 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Running Horse Road, near Carnelian Court, requested that his neighbor be prosecuted for violating a restraining order. Apparently the neighbor had woken up the caller the previous night, screaming at him and calling him a “pedophile.”

3:20 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Old Coach Way, near Cactus Lane, reported that her mother was being physically abusive toward her.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Shebley Road, near Shadow Pines Drive, reported illegal narcotics activity in a nearby residence.

4:49 p.m. — A man was arrested at a residence on Sugar Pine Court, near Wolf Hollow Road, after a homeowner there told police that the man was intoxicated and trespassing.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from a youth mental health care facility near Reader Ranch Road reported that a juvenile had left the facility and was missing. A police report was taken of the incident.





— Stephen Wyer