Nevada County police blotter: Man says he’ll get his gun over fishing rule dispute

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

5:54 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road reported a suspicious vehicle that the caller said looked like it was likely stolen. The caller said that the vehicle appeared to have been recently stripped.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Mill Street reported seeing two women who the caller said were shoplifters. The caller said that the two women had stolen some jewelry items from the business. The women were apparently mother and daughter; both were described as 5 foot, 3 inches, the mother was wearing a leopard mask and sunglasses, and the daughter had a ponytail and was wearing a tank top and jeans.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road, near Tim Burr Lane and Star Drive, reported that a juvenile who had previously been reported as missing had been located in the area, and was confirmed as being safe.





3:38 p.m. — A caller at the hospital reported that he had been assaulted by another individual at the hospital’s waiting room. The caller claimed that the other person had pushed him, but there were no witnesses and the caller ultimately declined to press charges.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court and Penn Valley Drive reported that she had been physically assaulted by her brother, who had struck her in the head multiple times. The caller’s mother later informed dispatch that her son and daughter were both juveniles, and that her son had hit the daughter in self-defense after she had assaulted him.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Circle, near Bald Eagle Loop and Skipper Court, reported receiving threats from a man who had told the caller that he was “going to get his gun” after a dispute over fishing rules. The two men had apparently gotten into a verbal altercation at a nearby lake when the threat was made.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Cottontail Way, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported that she had just chased a strange man out of her house. The caller said that she had found the man on the stairs in her home and had screamed before chasing him out of the house. It was unclear where the man had gone, and sheriff’s deputies were unable to locate him.

— Stephen Wyer