Nevada County Police Blotter: Man runs into police department lobby, arrest made

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:06 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a man sleeping in a doorway again.

9:23 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man in a store that had been arrested a couple times for shoplifting and had been asked not to return. The man was escorted from the property.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone passed two counterfeit $100 bills.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a theft occurred two days prior. The caller said the theft was not reported after it occurred. The caller said she received a call that morning from a woman who claimed to know the identities of the suspects who had stolen the items and provided a list of the items stolen. Contact was made with the suspect, who was advised to return the items to the store.

Recommended Stories For You

2:33 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported next door neighbors playing with airsoft and BB guns. The caller said BBs kept hitting her residence.

3:52 p.m. — A person on the 900 block of West Main Street was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Murphy Street reported finding firearms that appeared to have been left behind by a former tenant. It turned out to be two BB guns. The caller said he would hold on to them or dispose of them on his own.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Kidder cemetery reported five people sitting on gravestones and smoking from meth pipes. The caller said a sixth person was walking up to them. Five men and a woman were involved.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Main Street reported a male and female transient looking into mailboxes. Officers found the woman got mail from one of the addresses.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter dropped half the items and ran. The property was returned to the store.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported being a bouncer and reported five transients sleeping in front of a nearby business. The caller disconnected before more information was gathered. The people were moved along.

9:52 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a suspicious person. A person was arrested on charges of shoplifting, obstruction of a public officer and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man trying door handles on employees' vehicles. He was leaning on a vehicle and refusing to leave. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported two men and a woman chasing him and he jumped the back fence of the police department and was in the sally port. The caller said they were on the "balcony." The caller said he had been drinking earlier but not now. He said they were looking at him and he was in danger. The caller said he then saw a "shadow" in there with him. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:33 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported lights, people and a truck pulled up to an office. A manager showed up and it was a delivery driver.

7:33 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Lime Kiln Road and Duggans Road reported three cows running down Lime Kiln. An additional caller reported the same.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Deer Park Drive hung up. On callback the caller said there was a minor disturbance with his father about bringing in trash cans but everything was fine.

11:02 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Cherry Creek Road reported a cow in the middle of the road.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Road reported blocking a number but then the person started calling from a different number.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Strubels Lane reported someone at her home trying to retrieve a car that used to be his but is no longer.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from Clover Valley Road reported a vehicle stolen the previous night.

10:05 p.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Highway 49 and West McKnight Way.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:07 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road reported a stolen vehicle the previous night. The caller said the vehicle broke down and was left in a turnout. A be-on-the-lookout was issued. The vehicle was located by the Reno Police Department and the BOLO was cancelled.

— Ross Maak