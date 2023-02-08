Grass Valley Police Department
9:59 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported there was a metal bar sticking out on the roundabout. The caller had to swerve to miss it.
11:45 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported she was at a business to do laundry on Saturday and noticed some of her items were missing. The caller advised a subject admitted to taking the items.
12:44 p.m. – A caller from Green Mountain Loop requested assistance regarding someone keeping pigs in the garage.
2:07 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a male just took a generator off the property and stashed it on the road.
4:32 p.m. – A subject visited the police department’s lobby to report the theft of narcotics.
5:51 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a male was throwing things out the window of his apartment.
7:56 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported yelling and screaming from a female and two males who were walking ahead of her. They were screaming about drugs.
9:56 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a man yelling who appeared to be intoxicated. It was unknown where the subject was, but it seemed he was on the property. The subject was also making threats of killing someone.
10:59 p.m. – A caller from Cheer Street reported an Airbnb guest staying at the property was snooping around. The caller was advised to go inside and not engage with the subject. The situation was mediated and the guest left the property. The caller was advised extra patrols would be conducted and to keep cameras on in case the subject returned.
Nevada City Police Department
3:05 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Sacramento Street reported something came off a truck and smashed his roof. The caller was unable to get a license plate number but said the vehicle was a semi that had the word “fearless” on it.
9:42 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a female who seemed incoherent and was being dragged by a male. The female was not responding. The male told the caller they were fine and she was just cold.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:29 a.m. – A caller from the state of Washington requested assistance regarding the theft of his license and ATM card. While on the line, the caller stated that the suspect took his items while at Sacramento Airport. The caller sounded confused and kept stating that Jennifer had his items but her husband took them from her. The caller was advised he might need to contact a Sacramento agency, but the caller asking for help since his items are in the jurisdiction of Nevada County Sheriffs. The caller was advised he needed to contact his local agency. The caller then cursed and berated dispatch and the call was ended.
10:36 a.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported his neighbor behind him put up a gate on an easement. The caller has civil issues with the neighbor regarding the easement. The caller wanted it documented that the subject said if the caller damages his gate, he will damage the caller’s gate.
2:02 p.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported he ran out of power in his Tesla. The call was transferred to highway patrol.
2:22 p.m. – A caller from Lightfoot Way reported the caretakers broke in again and stole the TV and the cable box. The subject has residency at the location and the caller changed the deadbolts and locks. The caller thought the subject broke the lock to get inside.
3:28 p.m. – A caller from Valley Vista Way reported a loose border collie on her property chasing her cat.
4:45 p.m. – A caller from Gold Country Drive reported a subject who was arrested for fraud or theft is doing the same thing to his mother.
5:15 p.m. – A caller from Cypress Point Way reported identity theft and fraud. The caller reported a fake company called him and told him an AT&T account was opened in his name in another state. He was unable to verify this. The caller was advised to not provide any personal information to unknown entities and was advised there are a lot of scammers out there.
7:13 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported fireworks in the area, possibly coming from California Street.
11:55 p.m. – A caller from Tara Lane reported a dog barking for six hours. The caller went and honked his horn at the residence but no one came out. The lights were on in the residence.
—Jennifer Nobles