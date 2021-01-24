Nevada County police blotter: Man reports pig keeps running away

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

2:16 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Gai roads reported a vehicle ramming another vehicle. The caller then reported the other vehicle actually hit a tree and then left.

5:51 a.m. — A man from McCourtney Road and Caroline Way reported a mountain lion charged him when he was trying to dispose of a goat it had attacked the day before. He shot at the mountain lion, but was not sure if he hit it.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from Blackledge Road reported his pig keeps running away.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road near Lucky Nugget Lane reported a chicken farm smells bad and they have a lot of chickens.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from Sourdough Lane reported the possible theft of a box of horse supplies.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road and Yah Way reported a man tried to punch another man. No medical attention was needed and no charges were desired.

9:06 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Brunswick Road reported a pickup speeding and doing burnouts.

Saturday

4:07 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported a person driving a large truck was rummaging through the mailboxes. The truck was gone when a deputy arrived.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Golden Pines Court reported a skunk foaming at the mouth in the backyard.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive and Dog Bar Road reported an injured beaver, which could not be located.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Minnow Way reported a man had been binge-drinking all night and left in a vehicle.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Sun Shadow Drive reported someone broke into a shed and stole items.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported ongoing issues with mail theft.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported a man staggering around, asking firefighters at the station for alcohol.

8:45 p.m. — A woman from Little Valley Road reported a trespasser on her deck who knocked something over.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Ranch Road reported hearing three loud explosions, possibly fireworks.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

4:47 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a woman acting oddly and possibly shoplifting. She had been drinking alcohol and gave the store employee the can to throw away.

Saturday

2:16 p.m. — A caller from Perseverance Mine Court reported a man trespassed through a gate and up to the back door. He said his phone had tracked his TV to that address.

— Liz Kellar