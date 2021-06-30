Nevada County police blotter: Man reports peeping Tom following his children

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Condon Park, near the 600 block of Minnie Street, reported a substantial amount of graffiti in the park, including behind a BBQ pit and over by the park’s disc golf restrooms.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from a church on the 200 block of Chapel Street reported that the church had been receiving some ongoing threats from the same individual.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Mill Street reported a couple of shoplifters who had stolen some clothing from the store. The caller, an employee of the business, said that they had video surveillance of the thefts. After this footage was reviewed, police were able to identify and locate the alleged thieves, both of whom were cited and made to return the stolen items.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lidster Avenue reported that their vehicle had been egged the previous night.





3:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported that his bicycle had been stolen. The bike was later reported found at a nearby motel, and the owner declined to press any charges.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Morgan Ranch Drive reported that their vehicle had been egged.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:24 p.m. — A caller near Flume Street, off Highway 49, reported an individual was sleeping in a car in the area and causing ongoing disturbances. The caller reported that this person’s dog had bitten someone, and that they appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and refused to leave unless forced to do so.

5:26 p.m. — A caller near Squirrel Creek Road reported a heated altercation with his girlfriend, saying that she slapped him and knocked him in the head but that no one was otherwise hurt. Both individuals were apparently intoxicated, and the situation was later diffused and mediated.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Idaho Maryland Road, near Saint Ledger Forest and Greenstone Court, reported an “irrational” woman who was driving around the residence, claiming that the property was hers, and yelling loudly. The caller said that he has no idea who the woman was. She was described as driving a white Cadillac sedan.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Lark Street, near Ranch Road, reported a man who had been peeking into the caller’s windows and had followed the caller’s children from a market to a nearby mobile home park.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from Lode Line Way, near Golden Star Road, reported a dog attack that had resulted in substantial injuries, with the victim being transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene to deal with the dog, according to dispatch.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

11:15 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street and Woods Court, reported a man that was running around knocking on random people’s doors. Police later contacted and arrested the man for loitering, vandalism, and a probation violation.

— Stephen Wyer