Nevada County police blotter: Man reports being ’super high’

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

7:16 a.m. — A caller from South Church and Chapel streets reported tagging.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Butler and Brighton streets reported multiple vehicles and houses had been tagged with racist terms.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a person shoplifted several items.

3:05 p.m. — A man from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported his probation officer told him to call 911 because he was “super high” on marijuana. He did not feel well, but did not want a response because he would run. He was gone when an officer arrived.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a power line arcing into a tree.

10:40 p.m. — A caller from Butler Street and Packard Drive reported hearing an accident. The CHP requested county assistance with a pole down in the road.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

3:08 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and North Ponderosa Way reported a downed tree blocking both lanes.

5:07 a.m. — A caller from Duggans and Lime Kiln roads reported a tree blocking the road.

5:48 a.m. — A caller from Perimeter and McCourtney roads reported a tree down blocking the road.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from Barn Owl Lane reported the three pigs were on the loose again.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a man running away. The man said he had thrown a firecracker.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and White Cloud campground reported nearly hitting a group of people sledding on the side of the highway.

9:23 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a vehicle at the mailbox that took off when the driver was confronted.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from a youth facility on Auburn Road reported a client assaulted her and another client, and was throwing things. A report was taken.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Cliffs Place reported a tree down, blocking the road.

10:35 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Wolf Mountain roads reported a tree blocking the road.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported vandalism with planter boxes overturned and the power shut off.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported the theft of medications.

