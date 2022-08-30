Nevada County police blotter: Man reported showing Taser to people

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

8:54 a.m. – A vehicle along La Barr Meadows Road was struck by a large rock between Amsel Way and Old White Toll Road. The rock damaged the driver’s windshield and roof.

9:18 a.m. – A caller at an apartment complex along Pleasant Street reported ongoing issues with harassment. A vehicle blocked the caller from leaving the complex and as a result the caller had to miss an appointment. At 9:26 a.m. the caller reported movers parked in a rude manner and blocked vehicles in. Advised it was not a police issue and to contact management.

9:34 a.m. – A caller along East Main Street, near Dorsey and Golden Lily, requested contact regarding parking issues.

12:06 p.m. – A 911 caller at Bank and Tinloy streets reported needing a ride home, as the bus driver was refusing to take caller. The caller was advised on proper use of 911. Contact was requested.

2:06 p.m. – A reporting party along Neal Street reported a male standing in the park area behind the business. He was seen showing a Taser to people and placing it around his neck.

2:08 p.m. – An employee along Brunswick Road reported a subject on the backside of the building violating a no trespass order. He was described as a man with a Taser.

7:20 p.m. – A reporting party at a Sutton Way business reported a suspected male subject in a lavender dress was following a female employee and when they got near the restrooms he made sexual comments about her going in the restroom with him. Contact was made with the staff and victim. Negative crime at that point, though staff is familiar with subject and will advise if they return.

11:48 p.m. – A reporting party along Sutton Way reported a male subject appeared to be trying to hot wire a beat up motorhome.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

12:01 a.m. – A 911 caller along Nimbus Dam Road reported a male subject showed up at his house and threatened to beat up his wife. The caller thinks the subject is at the edge of their driveway. The caller was advised numerous times to go inside with his wife and lock the door.

12:44 a.m. – A reporting party off Mooney Flat Road reported her ex-boyfriend ran over a Harley Davidson at the residence, causing a disturbance and making threats. The other male at the property was not willing to press charges.

5:17 a.m. – A 911 caller off Penn Valley Drive and Pleasant Valley Road reported a suspect was attempting to break into her car and siphon gas out of it.

8 a.m. – A family of cats was reported living along Kingston Lane, near Magnolia. The reporting party thinks the cats were dumped there.

8:27 a.m. – A caller off Wild Canary Road reported a squatter inside a home trashing the place when it should be empty.

11:50 a.m. – A reporting party off Pat Court says she was scammed by a landscaper and lost $473.

2:43 p.m. – A 911 caller reported a burglary off Snow Tent Road. Two firearms were stolen.

8:40 p.m. – A reporting party off Charles Drive reported a large, male subject walking around and yelling. The subject was apparently upset over mechanical issues with his logging equipment and apologized for the disruption and will move his equipment and “colorful words” inside his shop.

11:16 p.m. – A very under the influence reporting party off Boulder Street requested to speak with an officer in reference to his roommate stealing his vodka.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

8:23 a.m. – A reporting party along New Mohawk Road reported transient campers, who have been told several times not to camp at the above location, were back. Also advised this group of transients broke into the building next door recently.

9:48 a.m. – A 911 caller reported being followed by a female transient. The caller was uncomfortable walking home, concerned she would follow her. She was gone on arrival.

1:49 p.m. – A reporting party along Nimrod Street requested contact regarding a scheduled party in September with over 800 people.

7:13 p.m. – A 911 caller along Cross Street reported her daughter just attacked her. Negative medical needed.

— Elias Funez