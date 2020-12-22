Nevada County police blotter: Man refusing to wear mask, muttering ’Control, Alt, Delete’

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

12:02 a.m. — A caller from Townsend and West Main streets reported a vehicle being driven at high speed, running multiple stop signs. The driver was cited on unknown charges.

2:55 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a theft.

7:23 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Columbia Avenue reported the theft of a Honda dirt bike.

8:35 a.m. — A caller from Packard Drive reported an attempted computer fraud.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a man refusing to leave an employee break area and refusing to wear a mask. He was muttering “Control, Alt, Delete” and squatting in a chair. He agreed to leave and possibly had mental health issues.

11:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man trying to get into trash cans and open doors. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:37 a.m. — A woman from Limerick Lane reported a phone scam with a man she met online asking for her checking and savings account numbers.

4:35 a.m. — A caller from Oak Springs and Indian Springs roads reported someone tried to break into a work trailer and cut a security camera line.

7:50 a.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road and Stinson Drive reported mailboxes had been opened and mail was scattered all over the road.

7:52 a.m. — A caller from Francis Drive and Ragan Way reported someone tried to break into a construction site and left scattered mail, some of which was open.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley Road near Blackledge Road reported a man yelling for help and another man trying to get into his vehicle. The second man then was trying to jump on the hood of the truck. They could not be located.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from the same area reported a man drank gasoline and made suicidal statements, then said he abused a dog and broke a vehicle windshield. The dog was taken by Animal Control and the man was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road near Cole Way reported the theft of an Amazon package.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Noel Lane reported finding a small child standing in the middle of the highway with no shoes on. Another caller reported a child that was missing and had last been seen five minutes ago.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Sebastopol and Sweetland roads reported a man assaulting a fuel truck with a shovel.

1:31 p.m. — A man from Siesta Drive reported the theft of a vehicle.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Jones Bar Road and Zachary Lane reported possible dog abuse.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Warbler Way reported a buck with its antlers completely tangled in Christmas lights.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported taggers.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:46 a.m. — A man on Railroad Avenue reported he had pre-dialed 911 on his phone the night before because he was scared, and then accidentally bumped the phone when he woke up this morning. He was OK and nothing was wrong.

— Liz Kellar