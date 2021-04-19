Nevada County police blotter: Man refuses to turn down loud, inappropriate music

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

10:15 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Mulberry Drive reported hearing a woman screaming for help. The caller added that the neighbor was possibly involved in a domestic dispute.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from a hotel on the 1000 block of East Main street reported a man who was refusing to leave despite being asked to do so by hotel staff. The caller added that the man was under the influence of alcohol.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Brunswick Road and West Olympia Drive reported a silver Dodge van that was swerving all over the road. The caller added that there appeared to be children in the van.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from a hotel on the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man who was refusing to leave after hotel staff had informed him that there were no rooms available.

7:00 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man behaving belligerently outside of an institution and refusing to leave when asked to do so. The caller advised that the man was armed with a knife and several sticks.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from Kendall Street reported that she was aware of a money laundering scheme involving a group of individuals posing as Amazon employees. The caller said that the scammers were asking people to withdraw money from their bank accounts and mail it to them via check.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from a residence on the 200 block of Auburn Street reported that his girlfriend had physically assaulted him and then left in a white Ford Explorer. The caller said that his girlfriend was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

11:01 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Neal and South Auburn streets reported that he had been struck by a gold Toyota Corolla at a crosswalk. The caller said that the Corolla did not stop after the accident, but instead continued southbound onto Highway 49.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

1:10 p.m. —A caller from a residence on Penn Valley Drive near Western Gateway Park reported a man playing loud, inappropriate music near children at the park. The caller said that the man had been repeatedly asked to turn the music down, but had not done so.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Big Spring Road, near the cross streets of Williwaw Run and Long Ravine Road, requested police assistance while he was picking up his motorcycle and tools from an individual whom the caller said was being volatile and uncooperative. The situation escalated into a physical altercation between the two parties, who had to be separated, according to police.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Main Street reported that her mother had just been physically assaulted by the caller’s uncle.

10:12 p.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Lake Vera Purdon roads reported a woman wrapped in a blanket standing in the middle of oncoming traffic.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

1:22 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Broad Street and the Highway 49 ramp reported a suspicious white vehicle with a stuffed unicorn attached to the door. The caller said that they believed that the individual in the vehicle was attempting to lure children.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street said that she had received multiple threats from her ex, and was seeking a restraining order against him.

— Stephen Wyer