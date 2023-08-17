Grass Valley Police Department
8:47 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street works for a concrete company and was advised by a city worker that the police department would allow his access to view cameras at the location to see if it was his company that spilled the concrete or not.
12:27 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a transient sitting with his legs in the roadway.
1:58 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported an issue with the new construction, saying all the birds are trapped inside and are dying.
6:07 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male subject jumping his bicycle and damaging the planters with his bike pegs.
9:13 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a male and a female trying to break into a vehicle. The caller advised the two were using a flashlight to see into people’s cars.
Nevada City Police Department
9:59 a.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported his vehicle window was smashed out.
4:09 p.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported he had footage of a male looking in their doors during the night time. At the time of the call, the subject was across the street napping in the bushes.
7:33 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a homeless male sitting on a rock wall, yelling profanities, and getting “hyphy” with people walking by.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:16 a.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a neighbor was possibly being burglarized. There were at least three or four subjects with flashlights, and the caller said they got on the roof and a window was open. On call back, the caller said the subjects saw him and were possibly trying to leave because he called authorities. The subjects were dressed in all black, and a ladder as up against the roof.
10:02 a.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a subject tore up the greenhouse. The greenhouse was slashed and the water turned on full blast. The caller advised there were footprints. Nothing was stolen and the damage was repairable.
2:12 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported two males fighting in the parking lot; one threw a bike at the other.
5:16 p.m. – A caller from Elnora Drive reported that the female at the location was screaming that little people were stabbing her. The caller did not see any little people.
5:40 p.m. – A caller from You Bet Road reported five males cussing, refusing to leave, and trying to start a cooking fire, which are banned. The men left, driving really fast down You Bet.
8:10 p.m. – A caller from Relief Hill Road reported his father had been missing since the afternoon. On call back, the caller requested a ride. Contact was made with the caller who believed his father was not home but couldn’t get a hold of him. It appeared that the caller dialed 911 just to obtain a ride to Grass Valley from Washington.