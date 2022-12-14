Nevada County Police Blotter: Man needs contact for head of FBI

Grass Valley Police Department

1:31 a.m. – A caller from Henderson Street reported someone tried to break into his house. There was a banging on the door and his screen is messed up. Two subjects ran away.

9:01 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a female transient carrying a butcher knife.

10:38 a.m. – A caller in the police department’s lobby wanted to talk to someone about “bad stuff.”

11:51 a.m. – A caller from Arcadia Drive reported a truck with an orange cone in the bed that kept speeding around the block. The caller had seen it three times and could still hear it driving in the area.

3:04 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported the theft of artificial flowers from their monument. The caller had footage of the suspects vehicle.

7:55 p.m. – A caller from Celesta Drive reported hearing two loud explosions, unknown what from. The caller advised they were louder than gun fire. There were no reports of smoke or fire. An additional caller reported seeing a small group with a shotgun shooting it into the air.

8:16 p.m. –A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient laying under a blanket and refusing to leave the premises. Per the caller, when asked to leave the male got confrontational.

8:26 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue requested a drive-by to see if someone may have jumped the fence and was sleeping in the side yard. The caller advised she got the information second hand that made it sound like this may have occurred.

9:42 p.m. – A caller from Ryans Lane reported an SUV parked on the side of the house. A male was in it that the caller didn’t recognize. The caller advised the subject was there when the caller got home. He did not know who he was and thought it was suspicious he was there.

Nevada City Police Department

7:44 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported an intoxicated male carrying a bunch of orange buckets who tried to throw a sign at an elderly woman.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

6:43 a.m. – A caller from Last Mile Drive reported his neighbors’ large dogs are making a lot of noise at night and ongoing issues all week. The caller was upset and disconnected before a phone number was provided.

10:01 a.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported traffic issues. When asked the location the caller said by the high school, at the end of Brunswick Road near 174. It was explained the high school is off Ridge Road and the caller reported vehicles going in the wrong direction. When trying to confirm the location again the caller stated “Don’t bother” and hung up.

10:56 a.m. – A caller from Norvin Way stated he went to pick up some property and someone started making threats at him. The caller stated it was not the day and he would knock someone out.

4:31 p.m. – A caller fro Black Road reported two loose goats on her property. The goats were somewhat contained in an area.

8:51 p.m. – A caller from Echo Drive reported all the smart devices he has at the residence went out at approximately 7:00 p.m. The caller thought this suspicious since there was power to the neighborhood and Xfinity route is saying everything is working properly.

9:01 p.m. – A caller from Clover Valley Road stated he needs to check on his neighbor. When asked for a reason he stated that he is President Richard Nixon and needs the federal contact number for the head of the FBI. The caller was advised he would need to Google the number himself.

11:36 p.m. – A caller from Purdon Road reported a subject outside pounding on the walls and screaming at the caller. There was a dispute over a cat.

— Jennifer Nobles