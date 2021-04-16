Nevada County police blotter: Man leans out of passing vehicle, threatens caller’s life

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

8:19 a.m. — A caller on Packard Drive reported that his father has been repeatedly stealing and opening his mail.

8:20 a.m. — A caller from an apartment complex near the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported that several items had been stolen from her apartment.

12:55 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Mill and West Main streets reported a male skateboarder who became violent after a verbal confrontation had occurred. The caller said that the skateboarder threw punches and tried to hit the caller with his skateboard.

1:52 p.m. — A caller near Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a car driving recklessly at high speeds. The caller said that the vehicle, a red and gray Honda Civic, passed the caller at a stoplight before merging onto northbound Highway 49.

2:14 p.m. — An employee from a business on the 1100 block of Sutton Way called to report a customer that the caller said was repeatedly harassing her during her shift.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from a residence on the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a group of female teenagers whom the caller said have repeatedly harassed her. The caller said that the teenagers have stood outside of her apartment and yelled at her, as well as verbally abusing the caller and chasing her while she walked her dog.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Glenbrook Drive reported that he had been physically assaulted and hit in the head with a piece of steel. The caller later told police officers that his sister had assaulted him, but he did not wish to press chargers.

6:39 p.m. — A caller on the 400 block of South Church Street reported three men and two women in a small white car yelling and making rude gestures at people passing by.

8:49 p.m. — A caller near a church on the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a vehicle burglary taking place in a parking lot.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

11:40 a.m. — A caller from a residence near Perimeter and Metcalf roads reported that his neighbor had violated a restraining order that had been put in place. The neighbor parking in front of the caller’s garage and stole a couple of items from his residence.

2:13 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 20 reported a dump truck with hazardous debris spilling out onto the road.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Highway 49 and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported that her boyfriend had taken her child from her residence, and had also vandalized her vehicle before leaving. The caller added that she was able to recover her child, but wanted to report the damage to her car.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Brunswick Road, near Greenhorn Road and Wood Rose Way, reported that her grandson had hit her. The caller added that she did not wish police to come to her home, but wished to have the incident documented.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from a residence on State Street, near Harmony Ridge Road, reported that there were several individuals trespassing on her property.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

3:45 p.m. — A caller near the intersections of Sacramento and Broad Streets reported that a man had leaned out of a passing vehicle and threatened to kill him. The caller added that his tires had been slashed later in the day and suspects that this individual is responsible.

— Stephen Wyer