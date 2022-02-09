Nevada County police blotter: Man in cowboy hat acting erratically, yelling slurs
Blotter: Female texts friend frequently she’ll hang herself
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
11:31 p.m. — A caller on Freeman Lane reported a man in a dumpster who possibly had been smoking narcotics behind the business. The caller requested he be moved along.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
11:43 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of all his household goods by a moving company in November. The caller said it was a violation of the contract by the moving company. The caller’s property is currently at a storage facility in Carmichael, where the company has not paid storage fees.
12:40 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a subject threatening and chasing them. The caller stated he was just trying to move out, and he would be down the street to flag down the deputy.
10:01 p.m. — A caller at Tammy and Eva ways reported a black Mercedes and Infiniti drove through, and were at the parking lot of a golf course that was not open. They had driven through several times and no one knew who they were.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
3:28 p.m. — A caller at Broad Street reported ongoing issues with a transient trespassing through the property during the night. Recently, she left a blanket on the trash can and her renters do not want to touch it.
3:34 p.m. — A caller at Broad Street reported a man in a cowboy hat was acting erratically and yelling homophobic slurs at the caller and vehicles.
— William Roller
