Nevada County police blotter: Man in cowboy hat acting erratically, yelling slurs

11:31 p.m. — A caller on Freeman Lane reported a man in a dumpster who possibly had been smoking narcotics behind the business. The caller requested he be moved along.

11:43 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of all his household goods by a moving company in November. The caller said it was a violation of the contract by the moving company. The caller’s property is currently at a storage facility in Carmichael, where the company has not paid storage fees.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a subject threatening and chasing them. The caller stated he was just trying to move out, and he would be down the street to flag down the deputy.





10:01 p.m. — A caller at Tammy and Eva ways reported a black Mercedes and Infiniti drove through, and were at the parking lot of a golf course that was not open. They had driven through several times and no one knew who they were.

3:28 p.m. — A caller at Broad Street reported ongoing issues with a transient trespassing through the property during the night. Recently, she left a blanket on the trash can and her renters do not want to touch it.

3:34 p.m. — A caller at Broad Street reported a man in a cowboy hat was acting erratically and yelling homophobic slurs at the caller and vehicles.

