Nevada County police blotter: Man in bunny hoodie makes grocery store customers uncomfortable

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

12:34 a.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a fight taking place in front of the complex.

7:42 a.m. — A caller near a business on the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a group of transients who were sleeping on a bus in the parking lot. The caller requested that the individuals be moved along.

8:41 a.m. — A caller from a grocery store on the 100 block of Neal Street reported a transient dressed in a pink Playboy bunny hoodie who was panhandling in an aggressive manner and making customers going into the store uncomfortable.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from a park on the 400 block of Brighton Street reported a shirtless man who was staring at children at the park and making parents feel uncomfortable. The man was later asked to move along by police.





3:51 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported seeing a person on Colfax Avenue the caller said had previously stolen their catalytic converter. The caller said that the alleged thief was sitting at a marketplace on Colfax Avenue with the stolen converter in their possession.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Yuba River Court reported hearing an altercation between a man and a woman coming from behind some nearby bushes. The caller reported hearing yelling and screaming, and said that the woman eventually started calling for help.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Ranchero Way reported an assault that involved the brandishing of a firearm that had occurred three weeks ago. The caller later reported that the assaulting party had been her ex-boyfriend, and added that she had not been physically harmed in any way.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from Darkhorse Drive, near Moon Ridge Court, reported that they had lost $6,500 as a result of bank fraud. The caller was advised to follow up the matter with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

1:21 p.m. — A caller at Rattlesnake and Brooks roads reported three Great Pyrenees dogs running around in the middle of the roadway.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive, near Dog Bar Road and Lorie Drive, reported that she had been receiving threats for at least two months from a former friend over the phone. The caller was advised to seek a restraining order against the individual.

3:43 p.m. — The Sheriff’s Office sent a warning letter to a dog owner after repeated caller complaints of a barking dog in the area of Sadie D Drive, near Spanish Lane and Cascade Loop.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from Broken Arrow Place, near Harmony Ridge Road and Lightfoot Way, reported that someone had gone through her vehicle the previous night, although nothing appeared to be stolen. The caller said she had seen some suspicious camping activity in the area around her home that she suggested could be linked to the break in.

7:14 p.m. — A caller from the area of Bear River Bridge reported that that her car had been broken into. The caller added that a vehicle near her own car had also apparently been broken into.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported a man trespassing on her property, standing below her house near some trees. The caller said that this was a recurring problem with this individual.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street and the Highway 49 off ramp reported a woman walking on the off ramp toward the highway, with an additional caller later reporting that the same woman was now in the roadway walking in the midst of oncoming traffic.

— Stephen Wyer