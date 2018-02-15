Nevada County Police Blotter: Man hammers nails into glass bottle

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:14 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a person had been told never to return was outside smoking and drinking alcohol. The person was carrying a large box of donuts and a half gallon of milk.

11:42 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man just tried to punch an employee. He was advised not to return.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Crown Point Circle reported a drunk person left on a motorcycle and that the person was on drugs and highly delusional. The caller said the person was making statements that he wanted to hurt people who were using night vision on him last night. The officer found the person who wasn't deemed mentally ill and didn't appear to be on drugs.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a person was back, knocking on windows and yelling. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Recommended Stories For You

3:03 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported hearing swearing and expletives coming from the area and a man saying something about having a gun in his pocket.

4:52 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported transients camping out again in the lot. The caller said they had been warned repeatedly to leave but instead keep moving the vehicle around the lot.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man trying to get a woman into a vehicle. The woman ran away. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported people being evicted who were slamming doors so much that it was causing the caller medical issues and he had to have an ambulance respond. The situation was mediated.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man refusing to leave a business. He was hammering nails into a glass bottle.

Thursday

5:56 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported a vehicle playing loud music with a strobe light.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

1:09 a.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported lights flashing at the water treatment plant again.

1:27 a.m. — A caller from Ball Road reported her husband was causing a disturbance. The caller was in her bedroom and the man was staring at her.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported someone put human excrement in garbage cans. The caller said this has occurred before and the caller believed to have images of the person on video surveillance.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported her son was receiving texts saying her son was going to get beat up and killed by other students. The school was contacted.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported possible gunshots in the area — possibly nine were heard. It was quiet when officers arrived.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:33 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Uren Street reported receiving a phone call where all she heard was a heartbeat and children screaming.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of West Broad Street reported returning home to a vehicle in his driveway that didn't belong to him. The vehicle ended up belonging to a family member.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported his girlfriend was taken away by Nevada City police but she continued to harass the caller with claims of abuse. She wasn't at the scene but had also been contacting his clients at work.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street requested a phone call from police because a bartender told him he couldn't be there and was "felony profiling" the caller by calling him a rapist.

— Ross Maak