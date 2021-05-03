Nevada County police blotter: Man growing marijuana evicted by landlord at gunpoint

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported hearing a woman screaming during a domestic altercation nearby. The woman had a child with her and left a short time later, the caller said.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from a business at the 100 block of Mill Street reported that their store had been robbed. The caller said that two female teenagers had come into the business with an older woman and had taken two necklaces. One of the teenagers was identified as wearing a white T-shirt and black leggings, the other teen was described as wearing a white top and ripped black jeans. The store said that it intended to press charges.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported that his neighbor had just tried to run him over with his car. The caller stated the incident stemmed from a dispute over parking. After determining that no crime was committed, police instructed both individuals to avoid future contact with each other.

6:42 p.m. — An employee from a business on the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported that he had been shot in the back with a paintball gun by an unknown individual in a dark blue SUV. The employee said that he was not injured.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported four boys in a business that were behaving belligerently and acting aggressively toward employees. The caller said that one of the boys threw water in an employee’s face and that they were being extremely rude to staff. They added that there had been other incidents in the past for the business involving this same group.

11:03 p.m. — A man calling from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported that he had been physically assaulted the previous night. The man was being treated in the emergency room at the time of the call.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported that two women had stolen some cosmetics from the store before leaving. One of the women was described as a white woman in her 40s with multi-colored hair.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

3:11 a.m. — A caller from Brooks Road, near West Brookview Drive and Pine Cone Circle, reported that he had been punched twice by his mother.

7:13 a.m. — A caller from a residence near Omega and Alpha roads reported a confrontation between a landlord and a tenant nearby. The caller said that the tenant had been growing marijuana, and that the landlord forced the tenant to leave at gunpoint, refusing to give the tenant their property back.

9:36 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane, near Ranch Road and Lark Street, reported that her son had just threatened to kill her.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

7:01 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street, near Nile Street and Max Solaro Drive, reported a group of men at a neighboring residence shouting and causing a disturbance. The caller said they had heard something being thrown against a window and that the men next door appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

7:50 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Woods Court, reported a homeless man who the caller said was walking around the neighborhood, looking at people’s properties and behaving suspiciously.

