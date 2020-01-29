Nevada County police blotter: Man ‘freaking out’ over spiders; no arachnids found

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

6:08 a.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported two to three transients outside a business who refused to leave. They were sleeping under a blue blanket.

8:14 a.m. — A caller in the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a man sleeping behind a business in a sleeping bag.

9:48 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man “acting strange” in a park. The man thought he was covered in spiders and was “freaking out.” Officers found no spiders.

11:02 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported two stolen bicycles over the past few days.

11:34 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a theft suspect causing a disturbance and saying Russians are after her.

3:25 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported someone trying to break into an apartment with a metal pry bar.

3:39 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Ocean Avenue reported someone jumped into front of her vehicle while it was moving and yelled at her.

5:58 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported three people entered a convenience store and stole some items, including beer.

8:02 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Chapel Street reported a man refusing to leave until officers arrived. Police arrived and made an arrest.

8:05 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Dorsey Drive reported a man “trying to jump.” The man had jumper cables and was trying to flag down people.

9:04 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported someone tried to rob her. The caller made no sense, said the suspect was in a gray SUV and then disconnected the call.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

4:35 a.m. — A caller on Woodland Loop, near Sun Forest Drive, reported her ex-boyfriend was throwing items and being violent. Dispatchers were told he could be violent with officers.

10:35 a.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road and Freeman Lane reported a man who was upset. He threw his bicycle into the road. The caller asked if he was OK, and he screamed at her.

1:32 p.m. — A caller on Alta Vista Drive, near Bragg Avenue, reported a neighbor had blocked the caller’s driveway to upset her.

5:55 p.m. — A caller asked authorities to check on an elderly female at Chaparral Circle, near Buckeye Circle. The woman called a financial institution multiple times asking about getting approval for a $50,000 loan. The caller could hear a man in the background coaching her on what to say.

8:27 p.m. — A caller near Dorsey Drive and Segsworth Way reported their stepfather was assaulting his mother. A man was heard screaming in the background.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:27 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near West Broad Street, reported someone had cut a lock off with bolt cutters.

— Alan Riquelmy