Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:28 a.m. – A caller from North Auburn Street reported a male living out of his vehicle. That morning, the caller said the male was cooking breakfast/coffee on his engine.
9:19 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported someone’s abandoned guinea pigs out side her apartment. She was requesting pick up.
9:51 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported two transient males sitting in lawn chairs at the ATM machine, making customers uncomfortable.
4:26 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a male sleeping in front of a business with a pipe in his hand.
11:58 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported two subjects yelling and banging around at the car wash, possibly a male and a female. The caller stated the two were possibly breaking into the car wash, or there was an altercation between the two.
Nevada City Police Department
10:49 a.m. – A caller from Maidu Avenue reported someone had slashed her tire.
6:20 p.m. – A caller from Galena Way requested assistance in getting answers as to what she could do about her neighbor constantly revving his truck and making a lot of noise.
7:04 p.m. – A caller from Washington Street was concerned because the sprinklers had been running for a few hours.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
11:43 a.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported she left her diaper bag, with credit cards, on top of her vehicle and the drove away. The caller was looking to see if anyone had turned her property in.
3:21 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Little Valley Road reported two males were outside of a vehicle putting on ski masks. The caller was a passerby and thought it seemed suspicious.
3:38 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported an altercation between two males, with pepper spraying the other.
5:21 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Little Valley Road reported a driver in a blue hot rod who the caller suspected was intoxicated. The caller was nearly run off the road.
8:35 p.m. – A caller from King Way reported a loud boom. The caller stated it was a meteor that landed in Colfax. An additional caller also reported the boom.
11:01 p.m. – A caller from Chute Hill Campground reported a large bear going onto the caller’s campsite multiple times. The caller was advised that it was unknown what law enforcement could do for him, but someone would make contact. The caller advised he didn’t want to have to do something about it but wouldn’t wait for it to become aggressive since it had appeared multiple times.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:07 a.m. – A male subject at the police department stated he wanted to go to the address of the person who hit his vehicle. The caller stated he hadn’t heard from anyone to help him so he might have to take matters into his own hands.
9:14 a.m. – A caller from East McKnight Way reported a male had asked the caller to purchase a ring from the subject. When the caller declined, the male became angry and blocked the caller in the car wash.
12:08 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported two males screaming at each other. One had a bullhorn and was screaming about the lord. An additional caller reported the two males standing on the sidewalk, one with a bible in his hand.
2:15 p.m. – A caller from Mil Street reported an assault occurred five minutes prior on the sidewalk near his residence. The caller stated as he was walking toward his truck the mailman was delivering his packages and stared the caller in the eye and bumped the caller’s shoulder as he walked by.
11:50 p.m. – A caller from Ride Road reported a male subject parked by a bus stop, out of a vehicle, walking around with a flashlight. The caller asked the subject what he was doing but got no response.
Nevada City Police Department
12:30 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a female with red lipstick all over her face, carrying a bunch of firewood walking in the woods behind the lodge. The caller was concerned the female would start a fire.
11:38 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Gold Flat Road reported four drones flying over the highway. The caller suspected the flying drones were parked at a nearby gas station. The caller added that he just saw a drone land at the gas station and a male subject just caught the drone in his hand.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
8:47 a.m. – A caller from Pinewoods Road reported they were expecting an alpaca delivery. Apparently alpacas scream, so the caller wanted to advise everything was okay.
12:53 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Access Road reported an intoxicated male stole a shirt from the business. Around 2:31 p.m. the caller called back and advised dispatch the suspect returned the shirt, undamaged.
8:52 p.m. – A caller from Digger Pines Circle reported a helicopter flying very close to their residence. The caller reached out to PG&E who stated it wasn’t them. The caller felt it was a private helicopter and that it was an invasion of privacy.
10:10 p.m. – A caller from Ball Road reported someone in the area running a chainsaw for the previous hour. The caller wasn’t worried about the noise, but thought it suspicious considering the hour. It was determined a neighboring tree fell earlier in the day and Mountain Enterprises was working to restore power to several properties.
10:55 p.m. – A caller from Spring Ranches Road reported hearing loud music and gun fire all night, and that it is a habitual issue.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:43 p.m. – A caller from South Church Street reported a male casing vehicles in the area. A second call reported the suspicious male had walked into a church in the area.
2:33 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported sewage coming up from the back of the property, into the caller’s house.
11:22 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported she heard a female scream from her front porch. The caller advised she saw law enforcement with their lights on around the same time.
Nevada City Police Department
1:48 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a female was in the bar trying to fight everyone.
1:20 p.m. – A caller from Nursery Street reported a vehicle parked on his grass that didn’t belong there. The caller stated the vehicle also had a parking citation on it from another location off Nimrod Street.
4:10 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male wearing a Spiderman outfit walking with two semi-automatic guns in holsters on his ankles. The caller was familiar with the guns and said they were real. The subject also had knives.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:34 a.m. – A caller from Tyler Foote Road reported that in the field across from her house, PG&E or a similar company is using the lot for equipment. She stated that that morning the subjects showed up and began driving the work trucks but didn’t know how to drive. She also stated one of them hit the gate and had to back up. Eventually the caller called back, stating that a new crew had come in and everything was okay.
9:48 a.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield Road reported there was someone yelling and the caller heard popping noises and was unsure if someone had a gun.
1:20 p.m. – A caller from Victorian Court reported being scammed for $1,100.
2:25 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported a customer out of control. The customer was pushing the caller’s employee and screaming.
5:09 p.m. – A caller from Lake Spaulding reported the theft of items including a purse, an ammo can that was empty, and a pocketknife. The caller stated there were charges on her debit card and she had pictures of the person and vehicle.
—Jennifer Nobles