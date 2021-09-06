Nevada County police blotter: Man carrying bloody hatchet on side of road arrested

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

6:50 a.m. — A caller from a grocery store near Higgins and Combie roads reported an ongoing issue with a homeless man who was apparently loitering and refusing to leave.

10:34 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Alta Sierra Drive, near Gary Way, reported an ongoing issue with a mentally ill individual who keeps coming up to her residence and making her feel unsafe. The caller was advised of the restraining order process.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Pine Aire Road, near Relief Hill Road, reported a group of campers who were trespassing on the caller’s property and had refused to leave when asked to do so.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Nevada Union High School, reported that they had seen a woman in a white Subaru hitting her child. When the caller confronted the woman about it, the woman purportedly told them to shut up and drove away.





4:40 p.m. — A caller from Chattering Pines Road, near George Meadows, reported that two dogs had taken down a deer in his backyard and were reportedly eating it.

5:17 p.m. — A man was arrested at Highway 49 and Smith Road on suspicion of being under the influence of narcotic substances, resisting a police officer, and carrying a concealed weapon. The man’s arrest took place after a caller reportedly saw him carrying a hatchet that was dripping blood on the right shoulder of Highway 49.

7:14 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Bartlett Drive, near Pine Hill Drive, reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s German shepherd dogs attacking livestock on her property.

9:18 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Puon Road, near Lost River and Purdon roads, reported a neighbor the caller said was yelling loudly and aggressively. The caller said that the neighbor, who has known mental health issues, sounded like they were in some kind of distress.

Saturday

1:33 a.m. — A caller from Oak Drive, near Estrada Place, reported that they were assaulted by their girlfriend, who the caller said slammed a door on their arm and kicked them in the stomach.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, near Linton Lane, reported a homeless man who was trespassing and reportedly staggering around the caller’s property. Deputies were unable to locate the individual.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Milhouse Form School reported that their child had told them that they had been punched by a school staff member.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from Last Mile Drive, near Mount Olive Road, reported that a neighbor the caller has a restraining order against was shooting guns on their property, in violation of the terms of the restraining order.

11:07 p.m. — A man and a woman were arrested at a residence on Clayton Road, near Wiggens Way and Restive Way. The woman was booked on multiple drug-related charges while the man was arrested for violating a restraining order and breaking the terms of his felony probation. A caller originally told deputies that they saw the man in their driveway screaming at the woman, saying he was going to shoot her.

— Stephen Wyer