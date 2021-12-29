Nevada County police blotter: Man breaks window, threatens to kill people

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:07 a.m. — A caller from Hound Dog Drive reported his wife hit him in the face with a piece of wood. He was bleeding, but declined medical attention. The wife was off medication, but started it on Monday. The victim stepped out of the residence as the wife remained inside. Subject was arrested and booked on inflicting corporal injury to spouse.

7:36 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported an elderly woman is without water and power lines are down and cannot leave because there is another elderly woman on the property.

8:29 a.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road reported an interrupted burglary at church. A man in a green military jacket was seen going toward Railroad Road on Rough and Ready Highway.

3:30 p.m. — A caller at Orchard Springs Road and Frails Trail reported a neighbor throwing things at him while he was in the driveway clearing the snow. The caller was advised to stay separated until law enforcement arrived.





NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:34 a.m. — A caller from North Pine and Cottage streets reported a man walking through a Commercial Street parking lot broke a glass door after being asked to leave. He then walked toward Broad Street after threatening to kill multiple people while making a gun hand-cocking motion.

5:32 p.m. — A caller at Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported a subject using a generator may not have known the power was back on, and that he was damaging the business refrigerators and concerned about the nose disturbance.

— William Roller