Nevada County police blotter: Man brandishing ax charges PG&E employee, damages his car

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

7:02 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor who was reportedly yelling at herself and other people at her residence. The caller said that this has been taking place on a regular basis.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from a hotel on the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a problem employees were having with a man who was refusing to leave the hotel’s workout center, and was reportedly shouting expletives and making a scene.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from a religious center on the 400 block of West Main Street requested assistance with a situation involving someone who had previously been allowed to stay temporarily at the church, but was now refusing to leave.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from a residence on the 100 block of Eureka Street reported that her neighbor had stolen some items that had just been delivered to the residence.





6:47 p.m. — A caller from a park on the 10000 block of Alta Street reported a group of juveniles that were apparently doing illegal drugs and harassing people at the park.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail, near Pleasant Valley Road, reported hearing gunshots the previous evening. It was not clear where the gunshots had come from, and the caller requested extra police patrols in the area.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road, near Cabrera and McDonald roads, reported that his girlfriend’s son had kicked in a door in their house after a heated domestic altercation had escalated.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Woodlake Road reported the theft of two rifles.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from a home on Meda Drive, near Golden Star Road and Three Sevens Place, reported a 17-year-old juvenile who was out of control and throwing things at the residence. Sheriff’s deputies were able to separate the involved parties and issued a citation as a result of the incident.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Bald Hill Road, near Gopher Hill Road and Wheatland Drive, reported a man who had charged at a PG&E employee with an ax, and had damaged the employee’s vehicle with the ax. The suspect was thought to be either a neighbor from a nearby property or possibly a squatter. A police report was taken of the incident.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Gracie roads reported the theft of a catalytic converter.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from Grinding Rock Drive, near Hidden Springs Drive, reported a heated altercation between a father and son that apparently grew physical. At least one of the parties was reportedly intoxicated, and a firearm was also apparently present during the confrontation, although it was not clear if any threats were made with the weapon. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and were able to separate the involved parties.

— Stephen Wyer