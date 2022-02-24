Nevada County police blotter: Man booked for elder abuse and false imprisonment
Male booked for elder abuse
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
9:30 a.m. — A 911 caller from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported a red Tesla driving recklessly at a high rate of speed. The other driver passed the caller over a double yellow line in a residential neighborhood.
1:54 p.m. — A caller not on the scene at Cedar Ridge and Curry drives reported a transient at an unoccupied residence sleeping inside with items on the floor and the heat turned on.
2:32 p.m. — A caller at Eddy Ranch Road and Vineyard Lakes Drive reported a former gardener keeps making threats to the caller’s family.
3:29 p.m. — A caller at Banner Lava Cap Road and the Highway 49/20 ramp reported a fence was cut. The caller saw a fire pit, trash, and other items, but saw no people.
6:07 p.m. — A 911 caller from Carrington Lane and Allison Ranch Road reported a 10 year old was acting out and threw a TV. The caller asked for assistance. The child was heard screaming in the background, no weapons involved.
7:40 p.m. — A caller at Van Tam Way reported death threats from a tenant. The caller was advised of the eviction process.
8:30 p.m. — A 911 caller at Sun Forrest Drive and Candlewood Court reported an elderly female neighbor screaming and being dragged inside the house. When the caller came out to see what occurred, the female asked for help. A man was booked for elder abuse and false imprisonment.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
1:36 p.m. — A caller at Nevada and High streets reported a grandson was threatening an ex-husband and daughter.
1:42 p.m. – A caller at Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported a female harassing the caller and customers.
5:26 p.m. — A security request from a warming shelter at Pine and Broad streets asked for a woman to be removed because she was not following the program.
— William Roller
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County police blotter: Man booked for elder abuse and false imprisonment
A Nevada County man was booked for false imprisonment and elder abuse of a female victim