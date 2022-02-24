Nevada County police blotter: Man booked for elder abuse and false imprisonment

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:30 a.m. — A 911 caller from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported a red Tesla driving recklessly at a high rate of speed. The other driver passed the caller over a double yellow line in a residential neighborhood.

1:54 p.m. — A caller not on the scene at Cedar Ridge and Curry drives reported a transient at an unoccupied residence sleeping inside with items on the floor and the heat turned on.

2:32 p.m. — A caller at Eddy Ranch Road and Vineyard Lakes Drive reported a former gardener keeps making threats to the caller’s family.

3:29 p.m. — A caller at Banner Lava Cap Road and the Highway 49/20 ramp reported a fence was cut. The caller saw a fire pit, trash, and other items, but saw no people.





6:07 p.m. — A 911 caller from Carrington Lane and Allison Ranch Road reported a 10 year old was acting out and threw a TV. The caller asked for assistance. The child was heard screaming in the background, no weapons involved.

7:40 p.m. — A caller at Van Tam Way reported death threats from a tenant. The caller was advised of the eviction process.

8:30 p.m. — A 911 caller at Sun Forrest Drive and Candlewood Court reported an elderly female neighbor screaming and being dragged inside the house. When the caller came out to see what occurred, the female asked for help. A man was booked for elder abuse and false imprisonment.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

1:36 p.m. — A caller at Nevada and High streets reported a grandson was threatening an ex-husband and daughter.

1:42 p.m. – A caller at Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported a female harassing the caller and customers.

5:26 p.m. — A security request from a warming shelter at Pine and Broad streets asked for a woman to be removed because she was not following the program.

— William Roller