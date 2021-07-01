Nevada County police blotter: Man blocks on-ramp with his car, driver behind him threatens to ‘crack his head in’

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

9:05 a.m. — A caller from Tundra Road, near Streeter Road, reported that her husband had been bitten by a neighbor’s dog. The Sheriff’s Office took a report of the incident.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from the Donner Lookout on-ramp reported that there was a car parked in the middle of a lane and no one could get around the vehicle. The caller later grew angry, telling dispatch that the driver of the parked car was “about to get his head cracked in.”

6 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Sweetland Road, reported a suspicious woman in a green van who appeared to be selling stolen tools in the area. When the caller confronted the woman, she allegedly threatened to set her dog on him.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Combie Road and Jennifer Drive, reported that two homeless men were dealing drugs, exchanging the illicit items to passing vehicles.





6:52 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road, near Oakwood Circle, reported that her boyfriend had just beaten down a door in their house during a domestic altercation. The boyfriend then apparently fled the residence in a vehicle before sheriff’s deputies arrived.

9:55 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported hearing a woman screaming for help in the area. No further information was provided, and the caller reportedly stopped responding to dispatch.

11:27 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported that a German shepherd had been hit by a car and could barely walk due to the injuries it had sustained.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

6:11 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported that a woman who had been banned from the business premises was causing a scene in the parking lot outside, yelling and complaining about wanting free water.

— Stephen Wyer