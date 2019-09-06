Nevada County police blotter: Man blocked by tractor in fear of his life
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
7:35 a.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a woman who refused to leave a business. The woman then moved outside and began harassing customers.
11:09 a.m. — A caller in the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported continuing issues with transients. The caller said a container filled with needles had been collected. Additionally, people had defecated in irrigation boxes.
5:25 p.m. — A caller near Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported that transients had set up camp.
8:32 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported that a driver appeared to have backed into a pole in a parking lot. The driver then stumbled inside a restaurant.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
10:49 a.m. — A caller on Grass Valley Avenue, near Loma Rica Drive, reported that someone made threats about burning down a building.
12:36 p.m. — A man reported that a neighbor on Vista Avenue, near Stanley Way, threatened him and had stolen from him. The man said he’d found bullet holes in a window, and was accused by neighbors of pouring gasoline down a drain.
4:24 p.m. — A caller on Cliffo Road, near Magnolia Road, reported that someone had blocked him with a tractor, and that he was in fear of his life.
5:27 p.m. — A caller at a Highway 49 business reported that her credit card was stolen.
10:43 p.m. — A caller on Patricia Way, near Wallis Drive, reported that a vacant house was burglarized.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
12:57 a.m. — A caller on Boulder Street, near Broad Street, reported hearing a woman yelling for help.
1:42 p.m. — A caller on Coyote Street, near Highway 49, reported seeing a transient with a bicycle walking north in the southbound lane of traffic.
— Alan Riquelmy
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: WEEK 3 (LIVE)
The Bruins are off to another strong start. The gritty football squad from Bear River High School passed its first two tests of the year, but now a team with championship pedigree comes to town to give the Bruins their toughest challenge to date.