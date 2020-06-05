Nevada County police blotter: Man at gas pumps lighting matches

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

2:13 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported that his ex-girlfriend was chasing him in a red Mazda. The caller threatened to handle the situation himself, because law enforcement wouldn’t allow him to break up with her. The caller yelled at dispatch and cursed.

8:26 p.m. — A caller in the 1100 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a vehicle.

9:14 a.m. — A caller at Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a near miss between a car and pedestrian at a recent protest.

10:49 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported vandalism, painting and feces.

12:09 p.m. — Dispatch reports that authorities tried to make contact with the owner of a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street. The business is open, which is not currently allowed.

2:32 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported an employee of a business told someone that he couldn’t be seated at the bar because of current restrictions. The person began yelling insults, and was asked to leave. The person got into a car, said it wasn’t his vehicle, dropped his keys and left the area.

4:02 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported an irate customer who was yelling and scaring people.

8:54 p.m. — A caller in the 1500 block of Mulberry Drive reported campers at the back of a property. The caller also saw a drug deal.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

6:12 a.m. — A caller on Donner Pass Road, near Towle Mountain Drive, reported a man at some gas pumps lighting matches. He also had a bottle holding clear liquid.

6:49 a.m. — A caller on Wolf Glen Lane reported receiving a package from China containing a roll of toilet paper, not the prescription she expected. The caller said it may have been sent to purposely spread the coronavirus. Dispatchers said they wouldn’t collect the toilet paper, and the caller said she’d save it in a plastic bag.

11:23 a.m. — A caller on Green Way Place, near Pine Cone Circle, reported the theft of a firearm. The weapon was stolen in 1992.

12:30 p.m. — A caller on Martis Dam Road, near Alpine Meadow Camp, reported someone had spray painted a cultural site.

12:41 p.m. — A caller near Wild Duck Lane and Highway 174 reported that a PG&E crew was locked inside someone’s property while performing routine maintenance. The landowner was screaming at the crew.

12:56 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Shamrock Mine Court, reported scammers defrauded her bank account, leading to a loss of $1,200.

2:18 p.m. — A caller on Wild Duck Lane, near Highway 174, reported teenagers were again swimming in his pond. He tried to tell the teens that he’d treated the pond with chemicals.

4:54 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Sweetland Road, reported the theft of several items from his home.

5:58 p.m. — A caller on Combie Road, near Linton Lane, reported a woman lying in the parking lot who appeared to have been beaten. The woman then stood up and walked toward a restaurant. At one point she yelled at a man in the parking lot.

6:49 p.m. — A caller on Banner Mountain Trail, near Big Blue Road, reported a man on a mountain bike going through mailboxes.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:21 p.m. — A caller near Washington Street and the Highway 20/49 ramp reported that he was being harassed and threatened by tree trimmers.

8:53 p.m. — A caller near Broad and Cottage streets reported a suspicious woman walking in the area. The woman had defecated on the sidewalk.

— Alan Riquelmy