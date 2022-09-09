Nevada County police blotter: Man at business trying to sell pot to people
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
3:46 a.m. — A caller at West McKnight Way reported two men who kept looking into buildings in the shopping complex.
7:02 a.m. — A caller on Brunswick Road, near Sutton Way, reported a transient sleeping in an ATM area who had urinated everywhere.
12:03 p.m. — A caller on Chapel Street, near Church Street, reported dog waste in a bag was dumped inside a cemetery.
5:55 p.m. — A caller on East Main Street, near Auburn Street, reported a transient refusing to leave a business and scaring customers.
7:04 p.m. — A caller in downtown Grass Valley reported someone stole her vehicle while she was in rehab.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
9:08 a.m. — A caller at a school on Highway 174 reported an employee who was terminated was in a parking lot causing a disturbance. The employee then agreed to leave.
10:29 a.m. — A caller on Sun Ranch Road, near River Ranch Road, reported a woman trespassing on their property. She was in a trailer, though the caller saw no other vehicle nearby.
2:12 p.m. — A caller on John Born Road reported the theft of a fire lock from a gate. An unknown person had replaced a lock on an easement gate.
4:54 p.m. — A caller on Norlene Way reported someone contacting his daughter about meeting. The caller didn’t know how the person got her daughter’s phone number.
5:48 p.m. — A caller on Alta Sierra Drive reported a man at a business trying to sell marijuana to people. He had a crowbar in his hand.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
5:29 p.m. — A caller near North Pine and Broad streets reported a dog locked in a car.
— Alan Riquelmy
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.