Nevada County police blotter: Man at business trying to sell pot to people

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

3:46 a.m. — A caller at West McKnight Way reported two men who kept looking into buildings in the shopping complex.

7:02 a.m. — A caller on Brunswick Road, near Sutton Way, reported a transient sleeping in an ATM area who had urinated everywhere.

12:03 p.m. — A caller on Chapel Street, near Church Street, reported dog waste in a bag was dumped inside a cemetery.

5:55 p.m. — A caller on East Main Street, near Auburn Street, reported a transient refusing to leave a business and scaring customers.

7:04 p.m. — A caller in downtown Grass Valley reported someone stole her vehicle while she was in rehab.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

9:08 a.m. — A caller at a school on Highway 174 reported an employee who was terminated was in a parking lot causing a disturbance. The employee then agreed to leave.

10:29 a.m. — A caller on Sun Ranch Road, near River Ranch Road, reported a woman trespassing on their property. She was in a trailer, though the caller saw no other vehicle nearby.

2:12 p.m. — A caller on John Born Road reported the theft of a fire lock from a gate. An unknown person had replaced a lock on an easement gate.

4:54 p.m. — A caller on Norlene Way reported someone contacting his daughter about meeting. The caller didn’t know how the person got her daughter’s phone number.

5:48 p.m. — A caller on Alta Sierra Drive reported a man at a business trying to sell marijuana to people. He had a crowbar in his hand.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

5:29 p.m. — A caller near North Pine and Broad streets reported a dog locked in a car.

— Alan Riquelmy