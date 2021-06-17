Nevada County police blotter: Man assaults and threatens to kill wife, is later arrested

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

7:57 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported an ongoing issue with an unknown individual sleeping in their car. Police contacted the person and they were moved along, according to dispatch.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman causing an altercation inside the store who’d apparently already been banned from the business.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from Packard Drive told police that his ex-wife had threatened to shoot his friend and himself. Police informed both parties of the restraining order process and advised them to cease contact.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday





7:14 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a man walking on the road with a long kitchen knife. The caller, an employee at a nearby coffee shop, said that the man was walking “with a purpose” toward a nearby pharmacy.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from Tim Burr Lane, near Star Drive, reported the theft of a sign by an unknown subject.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Hirschdale Road, near Hinton Road, reported an ongoing issue with someone taking down his “no trespassing signs” by his property.

6:37 p.m. — A person driving near Red Dog and Pasquale roads reported a car that had nearly flipped them over and was swerving all over the road. The erratic vehicle was described as an older tan Ford or Chevrolet.

6:56 — A man was arrested on Foxtail Drive for battery and other charges after his wife reported that he had physically assaulted and threatened to kill her. The woman stated that she grabbed a firearm and shot at him in self-defense, hitting the door. The situation later deescalated, but the woman told deputies that there was a history of physical abuse prior to this incident, and the husband was later booked into jail.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Greenhorn Road and Wood Rose Way, reported that his wife had been throwing rocks and screaming at him all day. The woman fled in a vehicle before deputies arrived, but was later located and arrested for battery.

10:59 p.m. — A man near Scopar Road and Luna Drive was reported as having been assaulted by his daughter’s boyfriend, and sustained some facial injuries from the attack. The man did not require medical attention, and law enforcement appeared to have been unable to locate the suspect in the assault.

— Stephen Wyer