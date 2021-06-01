Nevada County police blotter: Man arrested on warrant after he was seen looking through people’s cars

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

6:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported hearing four to five gunshots. The caller said that she had heard a group of people yelling and shooting from an area behind her own property.

6:29 p.m. — A caller from Glecko Road, near Paradise Drive, reported that she was having a repeat problem with her 13-year-old son running away. In the most recent incident, the mother said that her son had gone up to North San Juan and she did not know where he was.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Ranch Road and Lark Street, reported that her daughter was receiving threats of a serious nature while at work. The caller did not go into further details, except to say that this had been going on for months.

6:54 p.m. — A man was arrested after a caller reported two men who were behaving suspiciously and looking through people’s vehicles in a parking lot, near Interstate 80 and Boreal Ridge Road. Apparently the two men had run out of gas and the caller had offered to help them, but they declined his help and instead were seen suspiciously combing through the lot and looking into different parked cars. Police responded to the scene and arrested one of the men, who was booked on a prior warrant.





7:08 p.m. — An employee calling from a hospital reported that they had treated a woman who appeared to have been thrown from a moving vehicle by her boyfriend. The caller stated that the woman did not wish to report her boyfriend, but that the hospital was obliged to report the incident.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and Highway 49 reported an injured bear in a ditch off to the side of the roadway.

10:44 p.m. — A caller from Mile Drive, near Valencia and Casci roads, reported that a man was trespassing on his neighbor’s property, screaming and making a scene. The man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol of drugs, and it was unclear what had prompted the altercation.

11:41 p.m. — A caller from Edward Drive, near Lower Circle Drive, reported that her friend’s husband, who was intoxicated, had been harassing her friend all day long over the phone and had made a threat to arrive at her residence with a firearm. Apparently the husband was upset that he had been unable to see his kids, and the caller said that his threats had escalated after he had been drinking.

— Stephen Wyer