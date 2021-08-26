Nevada County police blotter: Man arrested for drug use after motel neighbor complains about noise from his room
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
2:50 a.m. — A man was arrested at a motel off Highway 49, near Wellswood Way, on several drug-related charges. A caller had reported loud sounds and banging coming from a motel room, and sheriff’s deputies responded and found the suspect in possession of illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, and in violation of the terms of his probation.
3:31 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported hearing 12 gunshots in the area from an unknown source.
8:54 a.m. — A caller from a family services center off Highway 49, near Reader Ranch Road, reported a physical altercation between two of the center’s juvenile patients.
8:26 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing reported that someone had stolen their Apple iPhone.
9:18 p.m. — A caller from Puon Road, near Lost River Road, reported what appeared to be a heated domestic altercation between himself and another woman, who the caller said had threatened to shoot him.
10:55 p.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported an issue with a tenant who was behaving erratically and threatening the caller with possible harm.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
1:21 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street, near Factory Street, said a vehicle was stolen sometime in the last week. The vehicle was described as a 1991 blue Ford pickup truck.
— Stephen Wyer
