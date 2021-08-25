Nevada County police blotter: Man arrested for allegedly slamming ex-girlfriend onto cement at basketball court

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:28 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Margaret Lane reported vandalism to his back door, telling police that it appeared as though someone had tried to break in.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman who was repeatedly striking her young son with her hands. The woman, who the caller said appeared to be under the influence of drugs, was reportedly acting erratically and trying to conceal what was taking place.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Chapel Street said that he witnessed a man assault the caller’s friend and another unknown individual. The suspect apparently punched the caller’s face and headbutted the other individual before leaving the scene.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported that her ex-boyfriend slammed her head into the cement at a basketball court. The woman required medical attention, and police responded and arrested the ex-boyfriend on a felony charge of inflicting corporal injuries on a domestic partner.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:33 a.m. — A woman calling from Grinding Rock Drive reported seeing a suspicious person near her car who the caller said appeared to be siphoning gas from the vehicle.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from a mobile home park on Penn Valley Drive, near Robin Street, reported ongoing issues concerning harassment from the park manager.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from Peardale Road reported a heated altercation between two neighbors over work being done by utilities contractors on a shared easement.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Lasso Loop reported that some jewelry and cash had been stolen from their bedroom.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a green SUV that was swerving all over the roadway.

8:20 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road, near Lewis Road, reported that someone had stolen her motorcycle.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

4:58 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a customer who was causing a disturbance over refusing to wear a mask when asked to do so.

— Stephen Wyer