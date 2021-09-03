Nevada County police blotter: Man arrested at laundromat after yelling at staff, customers

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:05 a.m. — A man was arrested at a laundromat on the 800 block of Sutton Way for disturbing the peace and violating a probation order, after a caller reported that the suspect was causing a disturbance at the business, yelling at staff and customers. The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the caller said.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 200 block of Sutton Way reported that they believed that their vehicle had been stolen two months ago. An investigation revealed that the caller’s vehicle had not been stolen, but had in fact been towed and later destroyed by the towing company.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

7:24 a.m. — A caller from Star Drive, near Greenhorn Road, reported that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen his laptop the previous night.





9:23 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Lake City Road, near Chablis Way, reported that a large ram had showed up on his property and was causing damage, including breaking a glass sliding door to the caller’s home.

10:52 a.m. — A staff member from Deer Creek Elementary School reported that two children had not shown up for multiple days, expressing concern because the children’s grandmother was also apparently unable to get in contact with the mother.

12:02 p.m. — A caller reported a fight that had broken out at Nevada Union High School between four students, who were successfully separated. A report was taken of the incident.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from a center for troubled youth on Auburn Road, near Bixler Place, reported an incident involving a staff member who “placed hands” on a student. The organization declined to press charges in the matter, noting that the staff member in question had already been fired.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from Osborne Hill Road, near Marys Drive, reported that someone had stolen 6 pounds of silver from them.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from a residence on North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, near Vee Court, reported that there was a naked woman in her backyard who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The woman was apparently running around the caller’s property, knocking on doors and windows. Deputies responded to assist in the incident.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

2:39 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported a man walking down the street carrying a hunting rifle.

— Stephen Wyer