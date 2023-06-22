NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF
6:38 a.m. — A leopard appaloosa stallion horse is missing from Grizzly Creek Road and Long Point Road. The horse will most likely have injuries from breaking through a fence.
11:13 a.m. — Two gunshots were heard through trees near cabins on Pathfinder Way and Dead End.
2:23 p.m. — A young woman was reported to be bobbing and weaving and screaming into her phone while driving a light colored Ford Escort on Combie Road and Highway 49.
2:57 p.m. — The passenger window was smashed out and a purse stolen from a vehicle on Nishinam Gulch Road and Highway 49.
5:13 p.m. — A woman reported being stalked by a subject who follows her to her house, work and church. The subject was looking down her shirt at church. She has asked him to leave her alone but he won’t.
7:17 p.m. — When dropping off her son at his house, a woman reported that his roommate came out with handguns and threatened her, the son and a friend with them in the car. The woman left with the friend but is concerned about the son who is still at the residence on N. Bloomfield Graniteville and Harmony Estates Road.
7:29 a.m. — A 911 caller said she has been human trafficked for the last ten years and she is 11,000 feet underground. The caller was talking really fast and seemed to be under the influence of a controlled substance or is having mental health issues. The caller said it was not safe for an officer to come to her location at her parents house located on Peardale Lane.
8:07 p.m. — A female was reported yelling and throwing bottles at the gate of the Darkhorse Golf Club and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black trash bag.
8:09 p.m. — A 911 caller reported his son screaming and banging on the door with a sledgehammer and threatening to kill people at the neighbor’s house with the sledgehammer. The father did not want to press charges and was advised of the restraining order process. The subject had left the scene.
NEVADA CITY
9:01 p.m. — A welfare check was done on a female transient last seen wearing a blanket standing in the middle of Helling Way and cars have to go around her. The reporting party thinks she may be having a mental breakdown.
GRASS VALLEY
1:15 a.m. — A 911 caller on N. Church and Richardson Street reported her 9 MM handgun stolen sometime in the past six hours. The caller said she thinks the suspect lives downstairs. The reporting party called back swearing at dispatch because officers hadn’t arrived yet. Dispatch had to end the call. The reporting party called back on 911 saying she could see someone breaking into the apartment downstairs and that the subject was at the back of the house.
5:50 a.m. — A male and female were reported yelling and throwing items while fighting in their apartment on Bennett Street and E. Bennett Road.
6:06 a.m. — Backup was requested at Sierra Memorial Hospital emergency room when a backpack of illegal fireworks was found brought in by a patient. Two large mortars were inside the backpack.
6:31 a.m. — An arrest was made at the ARCO AM/PM located on Nevada City Highway after a man took pastries and beat up the manager. The suspect left on foot toward McDonalds wearing a tan shirt and brown pants.
8:14 a.m. — An arrest was made when a subject with a local warrant was reported to be in a white Ford van with damage all over it parked at Joerschke and Maltman Drive overnight. The van was thought to be associated with fuel theft earlier in the month.
10:40 a.m. — A caller from the Best Western Motel on Sutton Way requested that a woman in her 30’s or 40’s be removed from the lobby because she is yelling and making threats toward staff.
11:42 a.m. — Four or five transients behind an apartment complex on Old Tunnel and Town Talk Road were reported using illegal drugs.
12:35 p.m. — The theft of $15,000 was reported by a merchant on Vistamont Drive and Elysian Place.
3:27 p.m. — A six-year old was reported speeding on a dirt bike without supervision on Fairmont Drive and Woodcrest Way.
— Marianne Boll-See