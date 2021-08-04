Nevada County police blotter: Man arrested after trespassing, screaming at customers

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

3:57 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Kendall Street reported a large water break in the middle of the road, with water gushing out.

5:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported hearing a woman screaming for help from a wooded area on a nearby hillside.

8:13 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported an encampment at a parking lot on the business’ premises, with feces apparently scattered all over the ground. The caller also reported the theft of some power tools and equipment from the business.

9:27 a.m. — A man was arrested on the 100 block of South Auburn Street after a caller reported that this man was refusing to leave a business and was screaming at customers. The man was charged with multiple misdemeanors, including trespassing, causing a public nuisance, and grand theft.





6:54 p.m. — A caller from a fast food business on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man who was described as being extremely irate and refusing to leave when asked to do so.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Mill Street reported a group of male skateboarders had been throwing things at the business, possibly including glass bottles.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

3:56 a.m. — A woman on Lake Wildwood Drive, near Sun Forest and Hemlock drives, had the windows to her house smashed in by her boyfriend who was apparently wielding a sledgehammer, according to the woman’s grandmother. The boyfriend was apparently heavily intoxicated, and the granddaughter told authorities that she was in fear for her life.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Lakeshore North reported that her 16-year-old daughter had run away two months previously to Roseville and had not returned. The daughter was confirmed to be safe at a residence in Roseville.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from Forest View and Northview drives reported being bitten by a small black herding type dog. A police report was taken of the incident.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Stagecoach Way, near Blue Creek and Jerome roads, reported that a woman under the influence of methamphetamine was threatening her family with knives. The family had apparently temporarily left the residence as a result of the threats.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from Valley Drive, off Rough and Ready Highway, reported a suspicious van associated with a couple of people who were apparently going through people’s mailboxes.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Restive Way, near Clayton Road, reported that his vehicle had been shot at. The caller said that this had also occurred two weeks previously. It was unclear as to whether there were any suspects in the incident, and no arrests were made.

9:53 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Ridge, off Highway 174, reported several teenage girls running into the roadway and apparently filming themselves doing so.

