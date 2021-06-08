Nevada County police blotter: Man arrested after threatening to shoot woman’s husband, dog

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

11:50 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Colfax Avenue reported a heated altercation between an employee and a customer over the store’s mask requirement policy.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Helen Drive reported an electrical fire at her home. The fire was apparently coming from under the house, the woman said when she called back later. Cal Fire was dispatched to the scene.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported that a car had pulled in to the parking lot with the occupants yelling, and one individual had made a threatening remark about having a gun. In a callback, the caller said that he had seen this person putting something under the seat that could have been the gun. The incident was captured by video surveillance at the complex, and police were dispatched to investigate the incident.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported that someone had slashed the convertible top on his car.





6:14 p.m. — A caller from a grocery store on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported several juveniles who had shoplifted. The caller said that the juveniles had taken some alcohol and other miscellaneous food items, but that the store did not wish to press charges.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported illegal dumping activity that had been ongoing in front of her residence. The caller said that the same individual had been dumping bags next to her property for over a week.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

1:12 a.m. — A caller from Oak Way, near Birch and Linden roads, reported that he had been physically assaulted the day before and had sustained some unspecified injuries. The caller said he wanted to document the incident and wanted help looking for the suspect, but no description was available in the dispatch call.

7:29 a.m. — A woman calling from Perimeter Road and Ephebe Lane reported an individual who was violating a restraining order, as well as threatening to shoot the woman’s husband and her dog. Sheriff’s deputies later arrived at the scene and arrested the individual.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from Manzanita Drive, near Laura Lane, reported an incident of physical child abuse that had occurred months ago. The caller said that the suspect, who is her husband, had smacked a juvenile across the head, and she wished to report the act to police.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a man who apparently was drinking in public and possibly consuming narcotic substances, before later exposing himself to the caller. The man was described as an older white male wearing glasses, headphones, and a backpack.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Bitney Springs Road reported a woman walking in the roadway without a shirt on.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Roaunner Road reported an individual in a red truck who approached an 8-year-old boy and asked him to get in the car. The boy refused and was reported as being safe with his father.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive, near Easy Street and Quiet Way, reported that a credit card had been stolen out of their mailbox. The caller requested extra police patrols in the area.

— Stephen Wyer