NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
4:03 a.m. — A 911 caller reported several males with no shirt on and a female with their dog in his backyard trespassing. The caller thinks they are skinheads and that he may have made them mad over a girl.
10:59 a.m. — Two loose aggressive dogs were reported to be barking at a reporting party while she was on her deck on Bitney Springs Road and Dead End.
12:10 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that her ex-boyfriend pushed her down into a tent and stole her phone On Penn Valley Drive in Western Gateway Park. She also said she has a restraining order against him.
12:31 p.m. — A buck with an injured leg was reported to be on a property at Wolf Drive and Retrac Way for two days.
12:40 p.m. — A citizen requested assistance to remove a subject from the house on Pine Cone Circle and Green Way Place. The property owner has a restraining order against the subject.
1:25 p.m. — A report of a neighbor riding a dirt bike on their own property through tall dry grass on Pleasant Valley Road and Kneebone Court. The caller was concerned about possible fire danger.
1:43 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on North Bloomfield and Harmony Estates Road by a man who was under the influence of a controlled substance stating that his wife was being held hostage at the same location.
1:59 p.m. — A report of mail being stolen between 6 and 8 a.m. on Lakewood Lane and Donner Oaks Road was made. Suspects were unknown.
6:11 p.m. — A reporting party on Rough and Ready Road and Rocker Road made threats over the phone that he was going to use a sledgehammer on the residence. The subject was under the influence of a controlled substance and walking up the highway toward the feed store and house.
8:57 p.m. — Two males attempted to get into the car of a reporting party while it was in her garage using a crowbar. The reporting party was calling from Alta Vista Avenue and Engle Street and the men were last seen heading toward Alta Street.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:45 a.m. — A 911 caller reported his vehicle was stolen sometime overnight while parked on the side of Uren Street.
8:48 a.m. — A transient male was reported to have broken into the PG&E access door and appeared to have been living in the small room.
1:07 p.m. — An adult was arrested on North Pine Street for possibly being under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:51 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a verbal altercation in the parking lot on East Maryland Drive and Kidder Avenue between a male and female subject. The female appeared to be trying to get the male subject out of the vehicle.
9:52 a.m. - A 911 caller reported hearing screaming, profanities, threats and smashing of items being thrown in a nearby room since 10 p.m. the night before on old Tunnel Road and Town Talk Road. The caller believes there is a male and his mother and the mother’s boyfriend involved.
2:29 p.m. — A caller from Union Jack Street and East Bennett Road stated that a male subject was reported to be pounding on the door of a reporting party stating that he was from Roto Rooter and that something was wrong with his sink. The reporting party said there is nothing wrong with her sink and she is scared and has both doors locked and afraid to look outside.
2:39 p.m. — A possible overdose was reported on Sutton Way.
6:34 p.m. — An adult was arrested when a reporting party on Forest Glade Circle and West Main Street said he was just “leveled” when a male subject punched him in the face about 15-20 minutes earlier. The subject was now yelling at his wife across the street but not physical with her at this time.
7:55 p.m. — Two male subjects and a female were seen walking down an open field on Dorsey Drive swinging an ax and smoking as he went toward the tent area.
