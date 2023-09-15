Wednesday
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF
10:19 a.m. — A woman on Quaker Hill Cross Road and Cedar Springs Road reported that her husband was secretly recording her.
4:13 p.m. — A rabid fox was reported in the backyard of a residence on Lower Circle Drive and Edward Drive. The animal was foaming at the mouth and seizing.
5:33 p.m. — A reporting party on Scopar Road and Luna Drive was threatened by a neighbor who stated that he wanted to shoot him. The conflict was due to an easement.
5:33 p.m. — A juvenile was arrested and booked into juvenile hall after a reporting party stated that her 15-year old grandson, who is possibly under the influence of something, was harassing her and her husband, threatening to break windows. The grandson just knocked over her husband onto cement. The juvenile could be heard screaming in the background as the father was holding him down.
5:41 p.m. — A reporting party on Cedar Way and Dead End said that a neighbor is outside stating that he’s going to beat up the reporting party.
6:23 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that her husband is getting violent and needs to be spoken to or restrained. The subject then called in stating that his wife hit him twice and he is worried that she is going to do it again.
6:41 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a maniac in the neighborhood making terrorist threats, stating he is going to kill everyone and is now outside of the caller’s house on Cedar and Stanley Way. A second caller also called in the ame complaint.
8:09 p.m. — An adult was arrested on Cedar Way after a single gunshot was heard from a residence and yelling was heard after.
11:52 p.m. — A 911 caller stated that her children’s father is at their house trying to beat the door down. The subject had been drinking and the caller had made a report earlier and the subject left but now he is back. Loud banging could be heard in the background.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:06 a.m. — A reporting party on Gracie Road and Clay Street said that his wife just kicked him out of the house, is withholding his paycheck and won’t give him their car.
8:19 a.m. — A 911 caller reported that a few hours ago a man tried to fight her and an escalating disagreement between a group of coworkers are making her feel unsafe. The reporting party said that they have stolen items from her room. The other party was contacted and said that the reporting party was racist against their culture and was spreading lies about their family members. Both parties were advised to limit contact with each other and advised of the restraining order process.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
4:46 a.m. — A male on plaza Drive and Brunswick Road was reported to be swinging a 6 foot stick around. The subject was asked to leave but wouldn’t go.
11:03 a.m. — A 911 caller stated that a man was recording her as she was dropping her lunch off to her husband at a construction zone on Neal Street. The reporting party wants the video taken down from Facebook and that the subject is violating his restraining order against city workers because he is walking by them.
1:12 p.m. — A female who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance was reported to be yelling and screaming at people on Sutton Way.
4:27 p.m. — A reporting party stated that people keep gaslighting him and it is going to make him hurt someone.
8:27 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a driver that appears to be slumped over the steering wheel of a truck that is blocking an intersection at Neal and South Church Street.
— Marianne Boll-See