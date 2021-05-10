Nevada County police blotter: Man arrested after he is seen beating woman, brandishing firearm

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

4:41 a.m. — A woman calling from a business on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported that she had been assaulted by a man who had attacked her with a scooter. The woman said that she was with her 14-year-old brother at the time of the attack, and indicated that she had suffered some minor injuries from the assault. The suspect was described as a bearded white male, who appeared to be intoxicated.

5:22 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Sutton Way reported that his girlfriend’s tires had been slashed. The caller added that video footage from the store’s security cameras showed a man in a Ford Explorer who the caller said was responsible for the act.

12:53 p.m. — A woman calling from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that she had been assaulted by another woman who was seen driving a gray Pontiac Grand Am.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from a parking lot outside of a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported seeing two individuals on bikes in the parking lot passing off what appeared to be narcotics to numerous people.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported that someone had broken the back window of his car.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

11:06 a.m. — A caller from the cross streets of Lake Vera Purdon and New Rome roads reported a man who the caller said was throwing glass into the roadway at passing vehicles.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from East Lime Kiln and Mother Lode roads reported that her vehicle had been stolen out of her driveway.

12:11 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive reported a man driving around in a Ford Explorer with a woman who the caller said looked “beat up.” The caller stated that the man was displaying a firearm and the woman was screaming. Later, the caller added that the man had started hitting the woman in her head and sides. The vehicle was later stopped by sheriff’s deputies, and the man was taken into custody.

7:30 p.m. — A caller near North Ponderosa Way and Rough and Ready Highway reported a man who was walking in the middle of the road, with oncoming traffic on either side. The man was described as behaving erratically, yelling and throwing his hands around.

8:26 p.m. — A caller near Dream Sky Way and Bernard Place reported that a tenant who had been evicted was back on the property, harassing the homeowner.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Shannon Way, near Liberty Circle and Nob Hill Drive, reported hearing someone shooting a firearm. It was unclear where exactly the shots were coming from.

11:46 p.m. — A caller from Manzanita Drive, near Laura Lane, reported that a woman and a newborn infant who had been reported as missing had been seen in a vehicle with two other women. The vehicle was described as a Honda Civic Hybrid.

